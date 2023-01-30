Leslie Clements Named Managing Director of Transmarine Navigation Corporation; Jim Papp Assumes Role of Head of Strategic Ventures

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmarine Navigation Corporation announced today that Leslie Clements has been named its new Managing Director. Jim Papp, who served in that role for seven years, is assuming a new position as Head of Strategic Ventures. The change is effective February 1.

Clements has a strong maritime operational background, having previously served as Marine Services Manager at Inchcape Shipping Services. "I'm humbled by this new role and highly motivated to both build upon Jim's work and chart a new path forward for this great company," she said. "There is limitless opportunity to lead Transmarine as it extends its legacy of top-notch port agency services."

"I am very excited to strengthen the fabulous Transmarine team through Leslie's leadership," said Papp, who began work at Transmarine nearly 40 years ago. "She brings with her a dynamic history of team building and engagement as she assumes oversight of our finance, operations, technology and administration, and business development functions, with full responsibility for our highly talented team as we write the next chapter in our success."

Papp's primary focus will be the successful transition of leadership as part of the succession planning. This will include supporting Clements, as well as offering guidance on the company's strategic initiatives. In the longer term, Papp will work to actively engage in the company's growth opportunities and strategic initiatives.

Since 1938, market leaders have trusted Transmarine with countless wet, dry, and breakbulk port call operations. Its offices in the U.S. Gulf, U.S. West Coast, and Hawaii deliver value-creating agency service for the most prestigious firms in bulk shipping, commodities, trading, grain houses, industrial conglomerates, national oil companies, cement makers, and electricity generation utilities – from all continents. Its coverage map includes every port on the U.S. West Coast along with Texas, Louisiana, the lower Mississippi River, and Hawaii. Transmarine is the longest active member of the BIMCO in the United States, is certified by ASBA, and has been awarded the FONASBA Quality Standard.

CONTACT: Jon Waterhouse

jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com

678.770.9561

View original content:

SOURCE Transmarine Navigation Corporation