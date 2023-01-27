TrustMAPP® Releases 2022 Report on Cybersecurity Performance Management

TrustMAPP 2022 Cybersecurity Performance Management Report Showcases Cybersecurity Maturity Trends, Areas of Top Performance, and Areas of Concern.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustMAPP released its second annual Cybersecurity Performance Management Report that highlights cybersecurity maturity trends, areas of top performance, and areas of concern. Its aim is to support security professionals in accurately measuring and reporting the efficacy of their security programs and provide a benchmark for overall cybersecurity performance. The report features top industry analysis and anonymized data collected by the TrustMAPP platform over the calendar year 2022.

The industry trends from the report showed an overall maturity score of 2.86 out of 5 maturity levels in 2022. This increase in overall cybersecurity maturity reflects a general performance increase of 13.9% from the prior year. Cybersecurity maturity performance is calculated using TrustMAPP platform by aggregating maturity scores across multiple frameworks, organizations of various sizes, and representing samples from over a dozen industries in the 2022 calendar year. The report also revealed the top 3 cybersecurity frameworks utilized in 2022 as the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) Cyber Security Framework (CSF) V1.1, AICPA Trust Services Criteria (SOC 2®), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001/2:2022.

"In the 2022 calendar year, organizations had a more notable increase in overall cybersecurity performance when compared to trends we saw in 2021," Chad Boeckmann, CEO of TrustMAPP said. "Our team believes this is largely related to the normalization of hybrid workplace technologies and further standardization of cloud services."

To learn more about TrustMAPP and read the Cybersecurity Performance Management Report, please visit: https://trustmapp.com/2022-cybersecurity-performance-management-report/

About TrustMAPP

TrustMAPP delivers continuous Cybersecurity Performance Management, giving security leadrs a real-time view of the effectiveness of their cybersecurity program. TrustMAPP tells you where you are, where you're going, and what it will take to get there. From a single source of data, an organization's security posture is visible based on stakeholder perspective: CISO, C-Suite, and Board. TrustMAPP gives organizations the ability to manage security as a business, quantifying and prioritizing remediation actions and costs. Please visit trustmapp.com to learn more and also visit @TrustMAPP on Twitter and TrustMAPP on LinkedIn. General inquiries should be directed to info@trustmapp.com. Press and analyst inquiries should be sent to about@trustmapp.com.

