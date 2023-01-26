Trevali Announces Appointment of Receiver Over Certain Caribou Mine Assets

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that, in accordance with an order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") dated January 9, 2023 (the "Receivership Order"), effective as of January 24, 2023 at 11:59pm PST, the Court appointed FTI Consulting Canada Inc. as receiver, without security, of all the assets, undertakings and property of Trevali Mining (New Brunswick) Ltd. ("Trevali (NB)") (owner of the Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada), including all proceeds thereof, other than any real property, mineral claims, mining leases, or real property leases owned or held by Trevali (NB).

Trevali also announced that Steven Molnar has resigned as a director of Trevali Mining (Maritimes) Ltd. and Trevali (NB), effective immediately. Steven Molnar will remain as the Company's Chief Legal Officer.

All inquiries regarding the proceedings of the Company under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"), including inquiries regarding the Receivership Order, should be directed to FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998).

Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made, are available at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

