Outlaw Partners acquires L&K Real Estate to deepen capabilities, creates Outlaw Realty

BIG SKY, Mont., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With offices in Big Sky and Bozeman, Outlaw Partners is southwest Montana's most influential experiential marketing, media and events company, and now offers clients focused expertise in real estate. Company leaders look forward to expanding Outlaw's real estate footprint as L&K Real Estate joins its family of brands and relaunches as Outlaw Realty.

Outlaw Partners, Montana's most influential marketing, media and events company now offers expertise in real estate.

The agents at the Outlaw Realty have been working in southwest Montana for 23 years with over $2 billion in transactions across land, ranch, commercial, and development consulting deals. The new partnership gives the team a strategic advantage in executing transactions for buyers, sellers and developers by having the state's most robust media platform and marketing agency behind them.

"The merger with Outlaw Partners gives us access to state-of-the-art services for our sellers and buyers," said founder and Chairman, Eric Ladd. "This allows the agents to have an even closer relationship with Montana's largest marketing, media and events company. It unlocks some serious potential for our real estate clients."

At Outlaw Realty, the client experience is the top priority. Bringing together an experience-driven platform with a dynamic brokerage and seasoned real estate experts results in a new era of real estate for southwest Montana. Ladd says combining each company's respective strengths and Outlaw Partners' global reach makes for an unmatched partnership within the real estate industry.

"The real estate brokerage business is competitive, and this merger will allow us to be the most cutting-edge brokerage in the region. The key to gaining great results in the real estate sector is having a team that is armed with talented brokers and agents who have access to the best data and suite of marketing and advertising services. This is what our team will deliver," Ladd said.

Outlaw Partners is the powerhouse behind Outlaw Realty and will provide access to media and marketing services to make the brokerage stand out against its competitors in the southwest Montana real estate market.

"This is a very significant merger, as it truly pulls together all of Outlaw's resources under one brand and will provide our customers with not only cutting-edge real estate resources but will also give them access to some of Montana's best events, adventure travel opportunities, strategic marketing services and the largest media network of its kind in the Northern Rockies," said EJ Daws, managing broker at Outlaw Realty.

As with all Outlaw Partners businesses, there will be a strong ethos of building community and giving back. This past year, Outlaw celebrated efforts in helping raise and donate over $400,000 for local nonprofits in addition to hosting the Wildlands music festival, which helped raise money and awareness for preserving land and waters in southwest Montana.

"One of the most important responsibilities of being in the real estate brokerage business is helping build community and support thoughtful and responsible development. This will be a core ethos of Outlaw Realty," Daws said.

About Outlaw Realty

Outlaw Realty brings together the top brokers in southwest Montana to deliver a thoughtful and consistent real estate buying and selling experience. As a leader in real estate sales in Big Sky, Bozeman and the surrounding areas, the real estate opportunities and marketing reach is unmatched. In addition to facilitating the sale of existing homes and properties in the area, Outlaw Realty is the exclusive sales partner for developer offerings at Wildlands, Urban + Farm and Sandhill, all located in Bozeman. The company's website is the leading real estate platform for southwest Montana, which offers premium visibility and reach for the company's property listings. For more information, please visit: outlaw.realty

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning experiential marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo. Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' award-winning media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and VIEWS magazine. In addition, we produce hand-curated events in Southwest Montana such as Wildlands Music Festival, Big Sky Professional Bull Riding, and the Big Sky Ideas Festival. With multiple awards for content and graphic design, Outlaw Partners is driven to make an impact in the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West. For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners

