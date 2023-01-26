Oakleaf Launches New Investor Notice Tracking Service

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, one of the nation's leading providers of mortgage loan due diligence, data analytics, financial modeling, and advisory services for the mortgage and financial services industries, has launched a new service that streamlines and dramatically cuts the time it takes to collect and analyze investor notices on public RMBS transactions.

Surveilling notices is a cumbersome process that demands time and resources – especially for holders of large RMBS portfolios. With Oakleaf's new service, investors receive ongoing reports plus Oakleaf's own expert analysis on the importance and level of urgency of each notice.

"Buy-side investors have neglected and missed impactful opportunities in investor notices for years, due to the strains on staff and the inefficient, cumbersome, and time-consuming rigors of navigating multiple trustee sites," said John St. Martin, Director of Modeling and Analytics at Oakleaf. "Our service solves this problem for our customers once and for all in a quick easy-to-read management level report."

After signing up for the service, Oakleaf begins to search and sort through every deal and then directs portfolio and asset managers to the notices that have potential economic impact on their position or require action. The service delivers reports twice per month and all notices include a click-to-view option.

To sign up, or to learn more about this service, contact John St. Martin at john.st.martin@oakleaf.com and (202) 684-2800 (ext. 127), or visit https://oakleaf.com/investor-notice-monitoring-service/.

About Oakleaf

Oakleaf is a mortgage industry consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, loan review, data analytics, financial modeling, and litigation support services solely for the mortgage and financial services industries. Our seasoned practitioners utilize their vast experience and domain knowledge to provide the insights, perspectives, and tailored solutions necessary to meet our clients' business needs and solve their most complex problems. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 15 years. For more information, visit www.oakleaf.com and follow Oakleaf on LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE The Oakleaf Group