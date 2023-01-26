Ask the Expert
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

NREF
NREF(PRNewswire)

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)

 

Ex Dividend
Date

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

 

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

 

Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share

 

Return of
Capital
Per Share

 

Section 199A
Dividends
Per Share

3/14/2022

3/15/2022

3/31/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

6/14/2022

6/15/2022

6/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

9/14/2022

9/15/2022

9/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

12/14/2022

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012



Totals

$2.00000

$1.32048

$0.67952

$0.00000

$1.32048




100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %


Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)

 

Ex Dividend
Date

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

 

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

 

Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share

 

Return of
Capital
Per Share

 

Section 199A
Dividends
Per Share

 

1/13/2022

 

1/14/2022

 

1/25/2022

 

$0.53125

 

$0.35075

 

$0.18050

 

$0.00000

 

$0.35075

4/13/2022

4/14/2022

4/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

7/13/2022

7/14/2022

7/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

10/13/2022

10/14/2022

10/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075



 

Totals

 

$2.12500

 

$1.40300

 

$0.72200

 

$0.00000

 

$1.40300




100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %


Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-2022-dividend-income-tax-treatment-301731989.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.