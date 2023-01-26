NEVILLE CRAWLEY, SEASONED PRODUCT AND TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE, JOINS COMMUNITY-POWERED SHOPPING PLATFORM SLICKDEALS IN NEWLY-CREATED ROLE OF PRESIDENT

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons, today announced that Neville Crawley has joined the company in the newly-created role of President.

"Bringing Neville on board marks the end of an exhaustive process where we sought out an executive with technical and product expertise, strong strategic business thinking, and proven people leadership that fits our company culture," said Josh Meyers, CEO, Slickdeals . "As a cross-departmental leader, he will connect product, marketing, technology and sales initiatives across the organization in pursuit of our mission of helping savvy shoppers win at shopping."

Crawley is a seasoned product and technology executive with a strong track record of growth and value creation having served as a President and CEO with multiple technology companies before joining Slickdeals, including OppFi, Kiva and Quid.

"Having been introduced to Slickdeals, I quickly became an avid user myself. This deeply passionate community of shoppers helping shoppers that is uniquely Slickdeals provides a treasure trove of opportunity for folks to discover new products at exciting prices," said Neville Crawley, President at Slickdeals. "But the complexity that shoppers face is increasing. We're going to continue to provide shoppers with the tools they need to help them win."

Crawley earned a bachelor's degree from the Manchester Metropolitan University and an MBA from London Business School. His Slickdeals username is northernsky.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community-powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge; and its Slickdeals Cashback Rewards program. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

