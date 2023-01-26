The National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) partners with Ashcraft & Gerel LLP for Veterans

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) and the law firm of Ashcraft & Gerel LLP have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement whereby Ashcraft & Gerel LLP has agreed to review, at no cost or obligation, any potential claims under the newly enacted Camp Lejeune Justice Act for clients of NACVSO's member Veteran Service Officers.

Ashcraft & Gerel Logo (PRNewswire)

National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, Ashcraft & Gerel LLP, agree to work together under Camp Lejeune

The mission of NACVSO is to provide education, training, certification, and support of its member Veteran Service Officers so veterans and their dependents nationwide can receive the benefits which they have deservedly earned. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act created an avenue whereby veterans and their dependents can seek compensation from illness and death caused by the toxic water the United States Government provided to Marines and their families for over thirty years.

Ashcraft & Gerel LLP will provide an objective review of the facts and circumstances of the individual case and provide a consultation with a firm attorney about the matter. The veteran or dependent has no obligation to the firm and is free to engage Ashcraft & Gerel LLP or any attorney of their own choosing should they decide to pursue a claim.

Since its founding in 1953, Ashcraft & Gerel LLP has established itself as one of the nation's leading personal injury and mass tort firms. The firm has developed a reputation of excellence in complex litigation and has recovered over $1 billion for its clients. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia and represents clients nationwide. The firm's attorneys have tried and argued appellate cases throughout the country before state and federal courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States. Numerous courts have appointed Ashcraft & Gerel to leadership positions in multi-district litigation (MDL) and the firm's attorneys are among a select group of attorneys who have tried to verdict numerous MDL cases. Examples of the firm's leadership appointments include serving as Co-Lead Counsel in In re: Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2738 (D.N.J.), which is one of the largest pending mass tort litigations in the country. The firm has significant experience working with experts to establish causation in drug and chemical exposure cases and is routinely contacted by other law firms to assist in complex cases involving cancer and other diseases. Ashcraft & Gerel has a long history of representing veterans and their families. Among other actions, the firm represented veterans in the In re Agent Orange Products Liability Litigation and engaged in extensive litigation against seven chemical companies and the federal government. Ashcraft & Gerel has a team of lawyers and paralegals focused on representing clients pursuing claims under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

For more information go to Ashcraft & Gerel LLP website at https://www.ashcraftandgerel.com/veterans

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ashcraft & Gerel