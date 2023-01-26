Litehouse Celebrates Ranch Fanatics with Its "In the House" Campaign & Giveaway Ahead of the Big Game

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you in it for the football, or for the food? Litehouse® is inspiring consumers to enjoy the best of both worlds with its latest "LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE" creative, running now through Feb. 12 in the lead up to the Big Game. Litehouse is also hosting a Ranch Cave Giveaway featuring all the goodies shown in the new videos.

The new campaign creative builds on the original LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE ad, which debuted in the fall of 2022, extending beyond the field and into the "Ranch Cave." The spots demonstrate one fan's passion for all things ranch and football, including his rock-and-ranch band, "Captain Ranch & The Celery Sticks," his super ranch ring (perfect for dipping snacks on-the-go) and more. The videos illustrate how Litehouse products elevate any experience to make the ordinary extraordinary.

"At Litehouse, we believe you shouldn't have to pick sides, and you can root for both a great game and great food," said Paul Hemingway, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Litehouse Inc. "Regardless of how you're celebrating the Big Game this year, Litehouse is IN THE HOUSE, and our Homestyle Ranch is a winning addition to any game day spread and the must-have flavor game-changer."

A "W" for Ranch Fans

As the No. 1 refrigerated salad dressing brand in the U.S.1, Litehouse knows a thing or two about ranch dressing, including how to create the ultimate Ranch Cave. Four lucky ranch dressing fanatics will have a chance to win an assortment of Ranch Cave essentials featured in the ads, including a super ranch ring, a ranch dressing tap, game day swag and a year's worth of Litehouse Inc. products.

Fans can learn more about the giveaway and find out how to enter at www.litehousefoods.com/sweepstakes-ranch-cave.

What's in the House on Game Day?

A recent survey2 found that 39% of consumers think the best part of tailgating or "homegating" is the football game, while another 39% think it's the food. Commissioned by Litehouse and conducted by OnePoll, the survey also uncovered that delicious food is a must for any game day party or tailgate:

Two-thirds (66%) of Americans would rather watch their favorite team's rival win the Big Game than be at a game day party with bad food.

64% would skip watching the Big Game if food wasn't part of the celebration.

A game day party isn't complete without pizza (27%), burgers (26%), chips and dip (25%), and buffalo wings (23%).

When it comes to their favorite game day dip, it's a head-to-head match-up: 43% of consumers are team blue cheese, while 42% are team ranch.

Whether pairing with pizza, wings, veggies, smashed potatoes, jalapeno cheddar chicken tenders, Greek nachos or other fan favorites, Litehouse is the MVP of any homegate or game day party. With over 15 varieties of Litehouse Ranch, from classic Homestyle Ranch to cool Dill Ranch and spicy Jalapeno Ranch, there's a ranch for everyone and every occasion. Litehouse products, including Family Size Homestyle Ranch and Garlic Ranch Dressings, Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing , and Homestyle Ranch Dip are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the "LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE" campaign and to enter the Ranch Cave Giveaway, follow Litehouse on social or visit www.LitehouseInTheHouse.com.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com , Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest .

1 IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan. IRI, POS Data Ending 12/04/2022

2 Survey of 2,000 American football fans commissioned by Litehouse and conducted by OnePoll, October 2022

Litehouse Campaign Inspires Consumers to Be the Dip Master on Game Day (PRNewswire)

