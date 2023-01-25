World's largest operator of indoor gun ranges opened a new store in Southgate, MI!

CINCINNATI, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Range USA, the world's largest operator of indoor gun ranges, opened its 40th location in Southgate, Michigan on January 23rd, 2023. This is the 4th Range USA store to open in the state of Michigan.

"Over the past two years, we've opened four stores in Michigan, mostly because there's a great opportunity to grow our store footprint," said Tom Willingham, founder of Range USA. "The response has been very positive since opening our first store, so we've continued to look for other real estate sites, like Southgate."

With 15,000 square feet of retail and range space, Range USA offers a large selection of firearms, ammunition and accessories, (20) 25-yard, open-to-the-public shooting lanes and (2) 25-person capacity classrooms. For those who will frequent the range more often, range memberships are available. RangeUSA.com is a full eCommerce platform offering an additional 40,000 firearm products, online courses, and other services to purchase.

"Our mission is for our team to help develop responsible gun owners," said Willingham. "As part of that mission, we want to set the standard for approachable, clean, and safe indoor gun ranges. We will be the place everyone thinks of when saying 'let's go to the range' — America's gun range."

Range USA is the one of the largest firearm educators in the country, teaching thousands of new and experienced gun owners how to properly operate, maintain and store their firearm. Online and in-person classes, with certified instructors, make it easy and accessible for Southgate firearm owners to access education.

"We're committed to treating customers right every time we have the opportunity," said Tom. "We are excited to start serving Southgate gun enthusiasts."

The new store employs, on average, 25-30 part-time and full-time employees and is located at 12780 Reeck Rd. in Southgate. Store hours are 10am – 8pm (Sunday – Thursday) and 10am – 9pm (Friday and Saturday).

A grand-opening event is set for Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5 at Range USA's Southgate location. Customers can expect free items, discounts, and giveaways for anyone 21 years of age or older. Details can be found on the company website at RangeUSA.com.

Since 2012, Range USA has been committed to providing a safe, responsible, and enjoyable place to shop, shoot and learn about firearms. In our stores, Range USA welcomes customers of all skill levels and backgrounds, with instruction, expertise, and an atmosphere of community. Of course, Range USA offers a great selection of top selling firearms, ammo, and accessories. But safety and enjoyment continue to be our focal point—which is why our range facilities are designed for your enjoyment and experience. Range USA classes, available online and in-person, are taught by certified instructors who have helped thousands of customers become responsible firearm owners. It only takes one visit to experience the Range USA difference!

