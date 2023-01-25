World Pizza Champions and Andolini's Worldwide break Guinness World Record for world's largest pizza party with 3,357 participants in Tulsa, Okla.

Held at the University of Tulsa, the party tripled the Rome, Italy record of 1,046 set in 2019

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President of World Pizza Champions and Owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, an Andolini's Worldwide concept, Mike Bausch partnered with the University of Tulsa to set a new Guinness World Record for hosting the World's Largest Pizza Party in Tulsa, Okla. The new world record of 3,357 people simultaneously eating pizza occurred Saturday, January 21 at the University of Tulsa. The new record triples the 2019 record set in Rome, Italy of 1,046 people.

World Pizza Champions and Andolini's Worldwide triple Guinness World Record for world's largest pizza party in Tulsa .

The attempt was a charitable initiative of World Pizza Champions, a group of famous pizza makers from across the globe. Members joined in Tulsa to organize and participate in hosting the large-scale event.

"This record attempt was a logistical maze and required hundreds of people to successfully pull it off," said Mike Bausch, owner of Andolini's Worldwide. "I am so proud of our community in how they came together for a great cause. I never doubted the ability of our team, nor the willingness of Tulsans, to collaboratively step up and raise thousands of dollars for deserving kids and their families facing the unfathomable."

The successful Guinness World Record breaker in Tulsa followed a failed attempt by YouTube star Airrack and Pizza Hut in Los Angeles on January 18.

"Our campus has been buzzing with excitement for weeks," said TU President Brad R. Carson. "As Tulsa's university, TU strives to find ways to bring our community together and for ways to give back; setting a Guinness World Record is an epic way to do both."

The event raised $42,090 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, granting eight children's wishes.

"We are so thankful the World Pizza Champions stepped up to this enormous challenge to put on what was not only a fun event, but also an incredibly successful one," said Jane Rohweder, senior director of development, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. "We currently have 305 Oklahoma children waiting for their wish to come true. Our wish kids have waited patiently and we are so excited their wish will now be granted with the money raised from this event."

For more information visit, LargestPizzaParty.com, WorldPizzaChampions.com or AndolinisWorldwide.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sam Powell

(c) 918-857-1750

(e) Sam@six-PR.com

World Pizza Champions™ team is a U.S. based non-profit, multinational group made up of elite pizza professionals. Through international competition, educational outreach, public demonstrations, and community-based service the team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career choice. Learn more at WorldPizzaChampions.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Pizza Champions and Andolini's Worldwide