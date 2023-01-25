Tyber Medical Names James Abraham and Damien Sibilla to Executive Leadership Team

Abraham Tapped for Newly Created Chief Commercial Officer Position;

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To further accelerate record growth and rapid commercialization through its OEM partnerships with leading orthopedic companies in the global trauma, extremity and spine markets, Tyber Medical LLC has tapped industry veteran James Abraham for its newly-created Chief Commercial Officer role and Damien Sibilla for the role of Chief Financial Officer. Both are serving on Tyber Medical's executive leadership team.

Thirty-plus year orthopedic industry veteran James Abraham has joined Tyber Medical LLC, in the newly-created role for Chief Commercial Officer. Abraham will use his extensive business development and sales and marketing expertise to extend the reach of Tyber’s private-label medical devices into surgical suites globally. (PRNewswire)

Abraham and Sibilla will lead Tyber Medical's expansion through OEM partnerships at leading orthopedic companies.

Abraham brings to Tyber 30-plus years of experience in the orthopedic device industry, including various executive level positions at start-ups to multi-national companies such as NuVasive Inc., where he was Managing Director and Vice President of its Australia and New Zealand division, and Stryker Inc., where he was a General Manager and Area Vice President of the Orthopedic and Trauma division. He has held positions as president, chief operating officer and executive vice president in the global spine, biologic, trauma and orthopedic total joint markets. As Tyber Medical Chief Commercial Officer, Abraham will use his extensive business development and sales and marketing expertise to extend the reach of Tyber's private-label medical devices into surgical suites globally, by strengthening the company's strategic partnerships and forming new business relationships.

"Creating the chief commercial officer role is a bold new step for us. We are thrilled to have Jim on board to take our product commercialization to the next level," said Tyber Medical Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Tyber. "Jim's strong leadership and extensive career in executive commercial positions, as well as overseeing global operations, business and product development and mergers and acquisitions, makes him the ideal talent to work with our high-impact team and help us continue to exceed our growth targets."

Sibilla also brings to Tyber a wealth of experience, with 20-plus years of financial management expertise, including 10 years in the medical device industry. He's held positions of increasing responsibility in finance and accounting for both international and domestic companies, including the roles of international controller with Globus Medical and CFO with Invata, LLC. His financial background will help shape Tyber's mergers and acquisitions strategy, product development, facilities expansion and take manufacturing efforts into new markets. In his role as CFO, Sibilla also has oversight of IT infrastructure, business systems and human resources.

"We are very excited to have Damien join our executive leadership team," said Tyber. "His financial management expertise in the CFO role will allow us to further develop our global strategic plan with our commercial partnerships and continue our rapid growth path."

About Tyber Medical, LLC

Since its founding in 2012, Tyber Medical LLC, a leading orthopedic medical device company, providing rapid access to regulatory cleared, private label, orthopedic implants for the spine, extremity and trauma markets, continually attracts top industry talent to join its high-impact professional and technical team. Tyber's most recent workplace accolades include: "Top Workplaces for 2021" by the Morning Call newspaper, "2021 Fastest Growing Companies" and "2022 "Best Place to Work in PA" from Lehigh Valley Business. The company has grown from a start up to over 200 employees.

