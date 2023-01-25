LUNGevity Partners with ASTRO to Issue RFA for Lung Cancer Research Grant

Collaboration to seed critical progress in radiation oncology for patients with lung cancer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation is partnering with the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the world's largest radiation oncology society, to support radiation oncology research — an important area of study for the early detection and treatment of lung cancer.

"Radiation oncology plays a central role in the treatment of lung cancer, irrespective of stage and histology of the disease," explained Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, LUNGevity's executive director of research. "Over 60% of patients with a lung cancer diagnosis will receive at least some form of radiation therapy with either curative or palliative intent. It is critical to foster young talent in the field of radiation oncology to ensure the vibrancy and sustainability of the field. We are pleased to partner with ASTRO given our joint commitment to supporting junior investigators interested in practicing radiation oncology."

The ASTRO-LUNGevity Residents/Fellows in Radiation Oncology Seed Grant fosters and develops the research careers of residents and fellows interested in radiation oncology-related basic, translational, and/or clinical research to benefit patients with lung cancer. This is a $25,000 one-year award.

"Through this partnership with LUNGevity, ASTRO reinforces our commitment to continue to develop the radiation oncology workforce. We are delighted to partner with LUNGevity Foundation in our support of junior investigators," noted Dr. H. Timothy Hsiao, director, Department of Scientific Affairs at ASTRO. "We appreciate LUNGevity's gold standard vetting process, on par with the standards used by the National Institutes of Health, to ensure that the best and brightest young researchers at the forefront of radiation oncology research are given a chance to establish themselves."

The deadline to submit an application for the ASTRO-LUNGevity Residents/Fellows in Radiation Oncology Seed Grant is March 24, 2023. The award announcement will be made in early summer 2023. For more information about this award, visit www.lungevity.org/astro-grant

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer. The foundation works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, and to ensure that patients have access to these advances. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity provides information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live better and longer lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 238,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only about 23% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it is caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

