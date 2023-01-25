Flipt® Announces Strategic Partnership with Evio® Pharmacy Solutions

Evio selects Flipt as a strategic partner and will use Flipt's innovative pharmacy benefit management and consumer engagement platforms to enable Evio's mission to transform pharmacy care

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipt, a healthcare technology and services company that offers a new approach to pharmacy care focused on improving pricing and patient access for prescription medications, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year services agreement with Evio Pharmacy Solutions. Flipt's primary product and service offerings include proprietary software-as-a-service pharmacy benefit administration tools and full-service pharmacy benefit management services focused on advancing a patient-first, value-based model for pharmacy care. Through this agreement, Evio will use Flipt's technology platforms to offer its employer group customers unique and innovative tools that advance price transparency and help members make informed medication choices.

Flipt Logo (PRNewswire)

"As part of our pursuit to transform the way pharmacy care is delivered and offer new tools for our customers, patients, and providers, we conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the pharmacy benefit platforms available on the market," said Hank Schlissberg, Chief Executive Officer of Evio. "The unique, leading-edge patient engagement, plan administration, and medication management capabilities delivered by Flipt's technology will allow us to get the right data to each stakeholder in the patient journey to seamlessly improve pharmacy care delivery and outcomes. This, along with our shared mission around innovation, transparency, and patient-centricity, made partnering with Flipt an obvious choice."

Evio is launching a new pharmacy solution that leverages Flipt's proprietary, cloud-based benefit administration and patient engagement platforms to offer a new approach that eliminates the friction and misaligned incentives often found in the pharmacy benefit services that dominate the market today. Flipt's technology streamlines access to medication, improves affordability, and empowers patients to take a more active role in their pharmacy care decisions.

"Flipt's technology platform was purpose-built to eliminate the obstacles created by the current pharmacy benefits system, drive alignment across the entire pharmacy ecosystem, and improve the quality, accessibility, and cost of pharmacy care," said Aaron Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Flipt. "I left pharmaceutical manufacturing to launch Flipt when I saw the incredible markups on the medications we were making and the negative impact those inflated costs had on my employees. Evio and Flipt are united in their vision to radically improve pharmacy care, and I'm excited about the opportunity to help Evio positively impact their customers and patients."

About Flipt

Flipt is a mission-driven healthcare technology and services company that offers full-service pharmacy benefit management services and software-as-a-service pharmacy benefit administration tools, including our cutting-edge enterprise benefit administration, claims adjudication, and consumer engagement platforms. Flipt's mission is to eliminate friction between patients, plan sponsors, providers, and manufacturers and create a more transparent market for prescription drugs that redefines the status quo for pharmacy benefit management. Through our enterprise pharmacy benefit administration and patient engagement platforms, we have created an easy-to-implement and manage benefits solution for both plan sponsors and payers that promotes price transparency, eliminates waste, and empowers consumer choice while better-aligning interests throughout the pharmacy ecosystem. For more information, visit www.fliptrx.com.

About Evio

Evio is an independent pharmacy solutions company that works with health plans to transform the medication experience for everyone: patients, providers, employers, and the system at large. Using real-world evidence and complete transparency, Evio's vision is for every patient to get the right medication for their unique situation, from the beginning, in a simple and affordable way. Evio is an independent company owned by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Shield of California, Highmark Inc., and Independence Blue Cross, who in total provide services to 20 million lives. Evio is based in Denver, CO. For more information, visit www.evio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flipt LLC