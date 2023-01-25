Century Communities Atlanta Announces 6 New Communities

Top 10 homebuilder opening communities in prime locations like Buford and McDonough

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, revealed it's opening six new communities in the greater Atlanta area: Idlewood Station (Tucker), Carmichael Farms (Canton), Pickens Landing (Dacula), Crosby Square (Dawsonville), Oakhurst Manor (McDonough) & The Estate at Old Friendship (Buford).

The new communities offer a broad range of locations with a mix of single-family homes and townhomes, priced from the low $300s to high $500s. In addition, each floor plan boasts high-quality included features.

View Communities & Join VIP Lists: www.CenturyCommunities.com/Atlanta

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our new home selections to buyers in the greater Atlanta area," said Monica Phillips, Atlanta VP of sales and marketing. "From single-family homes to townhomes with beautiful open-concept layouts and designer-selected features in exceptional locations, these new communities make it easy for buyers to find their best fit."

NOW SELLING:

Idlewood Station | Tucker

Single-family homes from the high $500s

Two-story floor plans

58 homesites

4 to 5 bedrooms

Up to 3,828 square feet

2-bay garages

Model open for tour (Hickory floor plan)

Convenient location in DeKalb County , near I-85 and Highway 78

1960 Idlewood Road

Tucker, GA 30084

470.880.2540

Carmichael Farms | Canton

Single-family homes from the high $500s

Grand Opening Event on February 11!

Two-story floor plans

41 homesites

4 to 5 bedrooms

Up to 3,828 square feet

3-bay garages

Model open for tour (Sequoia floor plan)

Community amenities include a junior Olympic pool, lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and an event lawn

Charming rural location set on 340 acres

101 Carmichael Drive

Canton, GA 30115

678.686.8777

Pickens Landing | Dacula

Single-family homes from the high $400s

Two-story floor plans

37 homesites

4 to 5 bedrooms

Up to 3,403 square feet

2-bay garages

Model open for tour (Biltmore floor plan)

Convenient location near I-85, with easy access to Dacula's historic downtown district, outdoor recreation and more

3600 Jim Moore Road

Dacula, GA 30049

404.382.8632

COMING SOON:

Crosby Square | Dawsonville

Townhomes from the low $300s

Two-story floor plans

110 homesites

3 bedrooms

Up to 1,842 square feet

2-bay garages

Close proximity to attractions like Thompson Creek Park, Amicalola Falls State Park , and North Georgia Premium Outlets

34 Lumpkin Campground Road

Dawsonville, GA 30534

678.775.1640

Oakhurst Manor | McDonough

Single-family homes | Price coming soon

Ranch and two-story floor plans

138 homesites

4 to 6 bedrooms

Up to 3,828 square feet

2- to 3-bay garages

Established community with a short drive to attractions like downtown McDonough and Tanger Outlets

North Ola Road & Timber Ridge Drive

McDonough, GA 30252

678.775.1640

The Estate at Old Friendship | Buford

Single-family homes | Price coming soon

Ranch and two-story floor plans

32 ½-acre homesites

4 to 6 bedrooms

Up to 3,828 square feet

2-bay garages

Main-floor bedroom options on two-story plans

Highly desirable location with quick access to Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia and more

Old Friendship Road

Buford, GA 30519

678.775.1640

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

