Poetry Is Not Dead: Tupelopress.org Announces $10,000 Prize Package for the Winner of the Dorset Poetry Prize this Year. Open to Global Submissions.

NORTH ADAMS, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupelo Press, one of this country's leading non-profit literary presses and champion of poetry, announces a new commitment to support poets with a week-long writing residency either at the renowned Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (in the historic Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts) or at "Gentle House" a (Victorian home located on Washington's scenic Olympic Peninsula) plus an $8,500 cash prize for this year's Dorset Prize for a full-length book of poetry! The deadline for submissions is midnight, January 31st, fast approaching in the rear-view mirror!

Writing retreats such as those offered by Tupelo Press provide the unfettered time authors need to advance writing projects in inspiring creative spaces amid rich natural beauty. Tupelo Press is honored to have realized a long-held dream: the ability to offer significant awards for transcendent books of poetry, and an equally transcendent space in which to work on a future book.

It was Matthew Walther in The NY Times on December 29, 2022 who announced that "Poetry is dead." Balderdash," says Jeffrey Levine, Tupelo's Publisher. "We can see clearly over the past decade or so that poetry is enjoying a renaissance of extraordinary, dazzling, smart, wholly imaginative work not seen in ages, much of it being written by LGBTQ and poets of color."

Submissions to the Dorset Prize and the $10,000 prize package are open to poets writing from anywhere in the world and can be made at tupelopress.org/dorset-prize. As always, every single submission is judged blind.

About Tupelopress.org: For a quarter of a century, Tupelo Press has been committed to widening the audience for contemporary poetry and literary prose by emerging and established writers of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds, including, especially, women and writers of color, LGBTQ writers, and those from immigrant and Native American communities. Through course adoption initiatives, interactive author events, innovative social media campaigns, and a unique book publicity model, we aim to build community around our books, and in doing so, develop a deeper understanding of innovative, multi-cultural writing by essential participants in this dialogue.

