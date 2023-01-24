Long Island University Announces Addition of Acrobatics & Tumbling Program

LIU Becomes the Eighth Division I Program Nationwide to Sponsor Acrobatics & Tumbling

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University Director of Athletics Dr. William E. Martinov Jr. announced the addition of a women's acrobatics & tumbling program to the University's athletics department, with recruitment for 2023 underway and competition beginning spring 2024. A national search for a head coach has begun.

"Long Island University welcomes the addition of an acrobatics and tumbling program as we provide new opportunities for female athletes who are skilled in gymnastics and cheer to compete in Division I athletics while pursuing an elite education," said Dr. Martinov. "Acrobatics & Tumbling is an emerging sport nationwide and we look forward to welcoming some of the best student-athletes across the country to Shark Nation."

Long Island University is the eighth program to sponsor Acrobatics & Tumbling at the NCAA Division I level.

Acrobatics & Tumbling is the evolution of different forms of gymnastics. The sport involves tumbling, tosses, acrobatic lifts and pyramids. Competitors in this sport demonstrate significant strength, power, flexibility, and balance in their skill set.

The National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) is the governing body for Acrobatics & Tumbling. The NCATA exists to provide leadership, governance, and education for the sport of Acrobatics & Tumbling at the collegiate level based on fair and safe athletic competition while continuing to expand varsity opportunities for female student-athletes at the collegiate level.

According to the NCATA, over 9 million young women participate in the skill sets of acrobatics & tumbling, through youth participation in all disciplines of gymnastics or cheerleading.

"The NCATA is thrilled to welcome Long Island University to the Acrobatics & Tumbling community. President Kimberly Cline and Athletic Director Bill Martinov are committed to operating an inclusive athletics department that embraces new opportunities for women. In sponsoring NCAA Gymnastics and NCAA Acrobatics & Tumbling, as well as a robust cheer and dance program, LIU will provide comprehensive opportunities for young women with experience in the numerous gymnastics and cheer disciplines who wish to continue training and competing at the collegiate level," said NCATA Executive Director Janell Cook. "LIU's announcement enhances the recent growth Acrobatics & Tumbling has experienced in all three NCAA divisions in the northeast. We are excited about the possibilities for additional growth in the region, and nationally, as we continue progress towards our goal of NCAA championship status."

Long Island University is home to a competitive NCAA Division I athletics program and is the winner of back-to-back Northeast Conference Commissioner's Cups, honoring the best conference member for success on the field. LIU fields 37 athletics teams on two campuses. In LIU's history, its teams have combined for 23 national championships, 220 conference championships, and 379 All-Americans.

