Loews Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 6, 2023

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, February 6, 2023. On that date the Company will also post earnings remarks on its website. These remarks will include commentary from the Company's chief executive officer, James S. Tisch, and chief financial officer, Jane Wang.

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of earnings. Management may address some or all of these questions in the earnings remarks. Questions may be submitted to cnugent@loews.com. Contributors of questions will not be named in the remarks.

The news release and earnings remarks will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com).

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loews-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-february-6-2023-301728588.html

SOURCE Loews Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.