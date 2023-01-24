Geneseeq receives CE Marks for MRD and MCED tests

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -Geneseeq Technology Inc. announced that Geneseeq's multi-cancer minimal residual disease detection (MRD) and multi-cancer early detection (MCED) kits were both CE Marked for liquid biopsy use in solid tumor patients.

The markings will enable Geneseeq to expand its global business operations and establish new partnerships in the European market.

The MRD detection kit (Shielding™) employs ultra-deep sequencing technology ATG-SEQ™ to detect low amounts of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the peripheral blood post-surgical intervention.

For early cancer detection, the in vitro diagnostic kit uses highly sensitive next-generation sequencing-based technology MERCURY™ to assess multi-omics features of circulating free DNA (cfDNA) and detect tumorigenesis in health population.

In 2022, the council of the European Union has decided to improve cancer screening and strengthening cancer prevention through early detection1.

"Obtaining the CE marks for both our MRD and MCED kits is an important milestone for Geneseeq to bring personalized liquid biopsy tests to patients worldwide," said Dr. Xue Wu, Geneseeq Technology CEO.

About Geneseeq

Geneseeq is a research-driven company that focus on clinical genetic testing and translational research, covering all cancers and sample types. Geneseeq genomic testing services offer both pan-cancer panels analyzing 400+ genes and cancer-type specific gene panels to help match a patient to the optimal treatment. Last year, Geneseeq announced the progress of a large-cohort, prospective, early cancer screening clinical study named "Jinling Cohort" at the Nanjing headquarters earlier. The study will recruit 100,000 participants, providing them with a sensitive yet cost-effective early screening test.

