Empower Brokerage Takes to YouTube

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brokerage is a flourishing independent agency helping insurance agents lead successful careers. The field marketing organization is already active on social media and extending its online presence with a certified YouTube channel. With the new channel, Empower Brokerage takes the dull and mundane topic of insurance coverage and turns it into a more compelling visual application.

Learning more about insurance and getting your questions answered should not be challenging. Empower Brokerage cleverly develops its YouTube channel as a resource for insurance information. The independent agency provides a glimpse of insurance product specialists and invites you to understand insurance better. Upon viewing 20-questions videos, you will find Empower Brokerage staff members to be fun and relatable with favorite movies, hobbies, and aspirations for the future.

Everyone enjoys witty advertising. Empower Brokerage is not a stranger to completing such tasks. The FMO broadens the scope of its imagination by utilizing animation in its marketing ventures to attract new insurance agents and customers into its fold. The organization has also generated humorous marketing campaigns for 20-somethings who need to purchase insurance for the first time. Their advertising segments offer a solution by calling Empower Brokerage's friendly licensed agents.

Additional intriguing videos by Empower Brokerage include agent testimonials. Would you like to see what motivates an agent and how they positively impact their clients? A recently uploaded video displays how agent Martha Magaña found her promising new insurance career with Empower Brokerage. We all know how rewarding it can be to find fulfillment in helping others, and Martha has done so. She is not alone. The organization boasts a plethora of skilled licensed agents that assist clients daily.

As Empower Brokerage continues to tap into its creative potential, the agency is excited to grow its YouTube channel with more great videos to educate and entertain customers and agents. The FMO is similarly present on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Empower Brokerage has its headquarters in Southlake, Texas, five additional offices spread throughout Texas, and licensed agents across the country. You can visit the organization's website at http://www.empowerbrokerage.com or call toll-free at (888) 539-1633. If you would like to view the company's YouTube channel, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@empowerbrokerageinc.2775

