D.F. King Ranked Top Information Agent In Liability Management For Third Straight Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, D.F. King & Co., Inc. celebrates the company's number one ranking among information agents for U.S. markets and all issuers by Prospect News's 2022 Liability Management Rankings.

D.F. King took top honors in the U.S. with 152 transactions with a value of $115 billion, representing a 43.5% market share, surpassing the shares of the next two largest information agents combined. Additionally, D.F. King led the global market, handling 199 transactions with a value of $129 billion, representing a 30.5% market share.

D.F. King continues to be the leading information agent in liability management through perpetual investments in technology, infrastructure and comprehensive service capabilities. This led the company to continually expand its resources and activity and, as a result, claim the number one position in the industry by measures of deal volume and size on a national and global level.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader among our peers," said Kristian Klein, Senior Managing Director at D.F. King. "From our leadership team to our support staff, we take so much pride in the work we do, and that's why our clients continue to trust us to provide best-in-class service and solutions."

D.F. King's world-class technology suite includes an elaborate proprietary database and analytical capabilities. Managed by a team of seasoned experts, the platform produces sophisticated situational analyses, formulating solutions designed to position clients for optimal outcomes. D.F. King offers a full suite of consulting, proxy solicitation and information agent solutions to deliver favorable outcomes and positive momentum in a time where shareholder pressure and the corporate governance landscape can present complex challenges to corporate boards.

"2022 was a momentous year for our clients and our team at D.F. King," said Tom Germinario, Senior Managing Director at D.F. King. "As the corporate landscape continues to evolve following multiple years of change and disruption, our work is vital in establishing a sense of clarity and security for our clients."

About D.F. King, an Equiniti Company: D.F. King, an Equiniti company, is a globally-recognized leader in proxy solicitation, financial communications and corporate governance consulting. With unparalleled experience in merger votes, proxy contests and tender/exchange offers for corporate control, the firm has advised corporations, shareholder groups, investment bankers and securities attorneys for over 70 years. Internationally and domestically, from cross-border acquisitions to bankruptcy reorganizations, D.F. King has played a role in many of the highest-profile corporate transformations. Learn more at www.dfking.com.

About EQ + AST: EQ + AST are the partners of choice across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. Together, we are a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics and advisory services to public and private companies as well as corporate issuers and mutual funds. EQ + AST offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, cap table management, equity compensation services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions and bankruptcy claims administration services. Affiliates include, D.F. King and Co., Inc., AST Private Company Solutions, Inc., and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com and www.equiniti.com/us.

