BLOODY MARY HAS SOME NEW BFFs & THEY'RE HOT!

BEND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADOBOLOCO® launches new sub-brand BLOODY MARYS BFFS™! Say hello to CRYING MARY, SMOKING HOT MARY, and DIRTY MARY. Can you handle these wild girls? You can certainly try but expect a burn! These girls have a wide variety of flavors and personalities. There's a little something for everyone! So hit the town with Bloody Mary's BFFs™ and hang on for a wild ride! These BFFs are down for a brunch party!

BLOODY MARY'S BFFs - We're tired of bland Bloody Marys, aren't you? Just in time for your Game Day or brunch party!

MEET BLOODY MARY'S BFFs

Makes every Bloody Mary, Caesar or Red/Dirty Beer better!

These sauces work great with your favorite Bloody Mary Mix, red/dirty beer, or to spice up any cocktail, they're also perfect as a conventional hot sauce. The first two sauces are slightly smoky, DIRTY MARY with a smooth Jalapeno flavor and SMOKING HOT MARY with a smoked Ghost and Habanero flavor. The hotter sauce, CRYING MARY, includes two of the world's hottest known peppers, it's a blend of Jalapeño, Habanero, Trinidad Scorpion, and Ghost Peppers. CRYING MARY is for the Chili-Heads and extreme Bloody Mary enthusiasts.

WHAT DO THE BFFs PAIR WELL WITH?

We'll start with the obvious: Bloody Marys of course! But they also play well with, Eggs Benedict, Tacos, Nachos, Burritos, BBQ, Pizza, Wings, Burgers, Steak, Chicken, Chili, Stew, Eggs, Avocado Toast, Huevos Rancheros, Poke, and so much more! Trust me, you'll want to be BFFs with these girls too.

These sauces will be available at your local liquor store or online here: BloodyMarysBFFs.com Find it next to the Bloody Mary mixes and cocktail accessories. If not available near you, submit a request with your local store manager. Get the girls to come to your town!

ABOUT ADOBOLOCO®

This family owned and operated business started in Maui, Hawaii, in 2011 and has been pushing the envelope when it comes to making more with less. Simple, clean ingredients are the norm. Carefully handcrafted sauces are what makes the flavors so powerful and special. Adoboloco now operates out of Oahu, Hawaii, and Bend, Oregon.

