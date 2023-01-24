Ask the Expert
Biomica CEO to Participate in Panel Discussion at 7th European Annual Microbiome Movement

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced its CEO and VP R&D will both be participating in 7th Annual Microbiome Movement Drug Development Europe, taking place in London, UK, between January 31 and February 2, 2023.

Biomica Logo

The 7th Microbiome Movement – Drug Development Summit Europe aims to unite Europe's leading drug developers and microbiome experts to share their latest discoveries on microbiome functionality, translation, clinical development, biomarker discovery and manufacturing scale-up. In attendance from Biomica will be CEO Dr. Elran Haber and VP R&D Dr. Shiri Meshner.

Dr. Haber will take part in two industry panel discussions. These are entitled, "How to Turn Outstanding Microbiome Science into Effective & Efficient Products", taking place on February 1, 2023, at 9:30am GMT and "Working with Microbiome Investors", scheduled to take place later that day at 4:30pm GMT.

Dr. Meshner will be presenting on February 1, 2023, at 2:55pm, and the presentation is entitled, "Rationally Designed LBPs  From Computational & Pre-clinical Data to Clinical Studies."

Dr. Haber and Dr. Meshner will both be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, and those interested should be in touch with the investor or public relations team.

About Biomica

Biomica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

Evogene Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Kenny Green
Email: kenny.green@evogene.com
Tel: +1 212 378 8040

Public Relations:
Lital Mamon
Email: lital.mamon@evogene.com 
Tel: +972 8 931 2097

