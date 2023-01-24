AGS Expands Its Partnership with iGaming Operator Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced a new online game content partnership with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. Through the partnership, AGS will provide Caesars with a variety of its high-performing online game content, helping to turbocharge the operator's online real-money gaming ("RMG") operations.

"We are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to deepen our relationship with Caesars, one of the world's most high-profile casino brands. Our growing portfolio of player-favorite game themes and track record of delivering consistent game performance should only help to further cement Caesars' position as a leading operator in the North American RMG market. Over the coming months, we look forward to expanding across more markets with one of the gaming industry's preeminent brands," said AGS Senior Vice President and General Manager of Interactive, Gary Hardy.

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will have access to more than 30 proven land-based slot games from AGS' interactive content library. Notable titles include:

Capital Gains®

Rakin' Bacon!®

Gold Wins Deluxe®

Tiger Lord®

The latest partnership continues to cement AGS' position as a leading provider of slot content to regulated real-money gaming operators across the globe.

"AGS games are an exciting addition to our collection of online casino games. We anticipate this new content to be popular among our players given its successful track record for performing well both online and in brick-and-mortar casinos," said Caesars Digital Senior Vice President of iGaming, Mathew Sunderland.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications

Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

Investors@PlayAGS.com

Caesars Contact:

Brad Harwood, bharwood@caesars.com

©2023 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

