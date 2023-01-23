Red Lobster® Welcomes Back Lobsterfest®

This Year's Lineup Features A Lobster Dish for Every Lobster Lover, Plus Three Refreshing Lobsterita® Cocktails

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, and for a limited time, Lobsterfest® is back at Red Lobster! During the highly anticipated celebration of all things lobster, guests will find there is something for every lobster lover on the menu with exciting dishes like NEW! Lobster & Shrimp Tacos and NEW! Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin, as well as a returning guest favorite, Lobster Lover's Dream®. Of course, no Lobsterfest entrée is complete without warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits® served with every meal.

This year's Lobsterfest lineup features a selection of lobster entrées guaranteed to satisfy everyone's cravings, including:

NEW! Lobster & Shrimp Tacos – Crispy Maine & Norway lobster and shrimp, with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema and cilantro. Served on three grilled tortillas.

Lobster Lover's Dream ® – Roasted rock and Maritime lobster tails paired with lobster-and-shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.

NEW! Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin – A tender Maine lobster tail paired with a 7 oz. sirloin topped with creamy parmesan-bacon shrimp. Served with a choice of two sides.

Maine Lobster Tail Duo – A pair of tender Maine lobster tails, one roasted and one grilled. Served with warm butter and a choice of two sides.

Live Maine Lobster – Wild-caught, fresh from the Atlantic, available steamed or stuffed. Served with a choice of two sides.

Bar Harbor Lobster Bake – Petite Maine lobster tails, split and roasted, with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels and fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini in a garlic and white wine broth.

"For this year's Lobsterfest, we've created a menu that's perfect for both the already lob-sessed as well as those looking to expand their love of lobster," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "The multiple ways we are offering lobster this year will satisfy any craving, and you can even add some variety by pairing shrimp or steak with it. Lobster lovers won't want to miss this year's event."

Additionally, there's no better time to enjoy Red Lobster's famous Lobsterita® than during Lobsterfest. Guests can choose from a selection of refreshing Lobsterita® variations, which come adorned with festive lobster beads, including:

Classic Lobsterita ® – Red Lobster's extra-large take on the classic margarita, with Sauza ® Gold Tequila and triple sec blended with guest-favorite flavors: Traditional, Strawberry, Peach, Raspberry, or Mango (also available frozen) .

NEW! Berry Sunset Lobsterita ® – A berrylicious twist to Red Lobster's frozen classic, with Sauza ® Gold Tequila, triple sec and swirls of raspberry and strawberry purée.

NEW! Passion Fruit Lobsterita® – Sauza® Gold Tequila, triple sec and Monin Passion Fruit Purée, freshly shaken and poured over ice with a tangy lime rim (also available frozen).

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit RedLobster.com.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

