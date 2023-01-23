Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)(PRNewswire)

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our ninth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

3,788


4,309


$

5,106


5,243

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61


0.69


$

0.82


0.84

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.96 %


1.09 %



1.53 %


1.57 %

Return on average equity


13.15 %


14.96 %



17.10 %


17.56 %

Efficiency ratio


56.50 %


53.56 %



44.96 %


46.51 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.15 %


3.15 %



3.66 %


3.49 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



5,145


$



6,775

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




1.30 %





2.03 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

18,440


21,795


$

23,622


19,255

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.96


3.50


$

3.78


3.08

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.25 %


1.48 %



1.93 %


1.58 %

Return on average equity


15.78 %


18.65 %



20.86 %


17.00 %

Efficiency ratio


47.57 %


44.48 %



39.91 %


42.92 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.57 %


3.54 %



3.74 %


3.47 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



26,036


$



27,746

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




1.77 %





2.27 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.




As of and for the



As of and for the


As of and for the




3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended


12 Months Ended




December 31,



September 30,


December 31,




2022



2022


2021













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality









Non-performing loans

$

1,277


$

1,289

$

1,859


Real estate owned

$

-


$

-

$

-


Non-performing assets

$

1,277


$

1,289

$

1,859


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.10 %



0.10 %


0.17 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.08 %



0.08 %


0.14 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

89


$

87

$

164


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


990.21 %



964.86 %


566.11 %


Allowance for loan losses to total loans 


0.96 %



0.97 %


0.98 %










Other Data









Core deposits (2)

$

985,851


$

1,060,021

$

889,076


Cash dividends declared

$

0.160


$

0.155

$

0.530


Shares outstanding


6,361,494



6,309,941


6,285,714


Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.43


$

18.03

$

19.26


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)


(17,989)



(18,441)


1,288


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)


21.26


$

20.95

$

19.05


Closing market price per common share

$

27.75


$

28.12

$

30.75


Closing price to book value ratio


150.53 %



155.97 %


159.66 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.33 %



7.26 %


9.07 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.45 %



9.75 %


9.75 %











(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure


(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits









(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets








Five Quarter Trends




For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2022


2021



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income 

$

3,788

$

5,322

$

4,565

$

4,765

$

5,106

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.61

$

0.85

$

0.73

$

0.77

$

0.82

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


0.96 %


1.40 %


1.29 %


1.40 %


1.53 %

Return on average equity 


13.15 %


18.36 %


15.81 %


15.94 %


17.10 %

Efficiency ratio


56.50 %


41.93 %


48.43 %


44.26 %


44.96 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.15 %


3.66 %


3.76 %


3.68 %


3.66 %














2022


2021



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

4,309

$

5,994

$

5,909

$

5,583

$

5,243

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.69

$

0.96

$

0.95

$

0.90

$

0.84

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


1.09 %


1.58 %


1.67 %


1.64 %


1.57 %

Return on average equity 


14.96 %


20.68 %


20.47 %


18.67 %


17.56 %

Efficiency ratio


53.56 %


42.60 %


40.35 %


41.96 %


46.51 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.15 %


3.65 %


3.75 %


3.61 %


3.49 %












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

5,145

$

7,807

$

6,327

$

6,757

$

6,775

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 


1.30 %


2.06 %


1.79 %


1.99 %


2.03 %












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The fourth quarter of 2022 proved to be a challenging quarter, as a significant increase in funding costs put a strain on our net interest margin and earnings.  While we are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 55 bp from 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 179 bp from 0.35% to 2.14% over the same periods.  As a result, our net interest margin declined from 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.15% in the same period of 2022.  Despite this, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) remained above 1% at 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) remained at nearly 15% for the same quarter.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 10 to 1 at December 31, 2022.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.08% at December 31, 2022, with no properties in real estate owned.  Looking forward, we will work hard to remain disciplined on loan pricing, and will continue to prioritize the value of lower cost deposits.  While the coming year looks to be challenging because of the projected rate environment and intense competition in our markets, we remain committed to our aim of delivering the strong returns our shareholders have come to expect.

Additionally, we continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • We are excited to announce that our new 25,000 sf operations center in Gray, TN was completed in January, 2023 and is now being occupied. This is a significant upgrade from our prior 10,000 sf leased space in Johnson City, TN and will support the future growth of the Company for years to come.
  • The construction of a new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center is underway with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sf branch, and we believe will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We estimate this project will cost approximately $19.5 million, of which less than $1 million has been incurred.
  • We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that we currently lease into this building. This building is expected to be operational during the third quarter of 2023."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.2 million, or 1.3%, from $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $11.5 million for the same period in 2022.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $196.3 million, or 15.0%, from $1.312 billion to $1.508 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $49.7 million, or 11.4%, from $434.0 million to $384.4 million, due primarily to a $52.7 million increase in noninterest earning assets including fixed assets and deferred tax assets.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 179 bp from 0.35% to 2.14%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 85 bp from 3.90% to 4.75%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.66% to 3.15%.
  • The Company recognized approximately $13 thousand and $0.6 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of December 31, 2022.

Net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 11.3%, from $43.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $48.5 million for the same period in 2022.  The increase between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $215.3 million, or 18.0%, from $1.194 billion to $1.409 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $28.6 million, or 7.7%, from $369.2 million to $397.8 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity and offset by a $32.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets including fixed assets and deferred tax assets.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 58 bp from 0.47% to 1.05%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 26 bp from 4.06% to 4.32%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 3.57%.
  • The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $3.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and deposits subject to regular repricing:




30 Day

Federal

3M Brokered




Prime

LIBOR

Funds

Cert of Deposit

Total

Loans

$

192,663

27,414

-

-

220,077

Deposits

$

-

-

174,974

169,756

344,730

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 425 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:


Estimated Cumulative Beta as of


March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

Loan Yields

128.00 %

32.00 %

24.67 %

25.41 %

Deposit Costs

0.00 %

5.33 %

14.33 %

30.59 %

Net

128.00 %

26.67 %

10.33 %

-5.18 %

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.2 million and $2.2 million was recognized for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth.  A provision (recovery) of loan losses of $0.7 million and ($2.6 million) was recognized during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.  The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The Company has completed a preliminary estimate of the impact of adoption and does not expect a material adjustment to the Company's Allowance for Loan Losses at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Service charges and fee income

$

393

333

60

Bank owned life insurance


45

45

-

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(399)

41

(440)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


68

(33)

101

Gain on sale of loans


2

43

(41)

Wealth management


154

174

(20)

Limited partnership income


-

-

-

Other noninterest income


16

4

12







$

279

607

(328)













Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Service charges and fee income

$

1,472

1,316

156

Bank owned life insurance


176

166

10

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(611)

44

(655)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(1,119)

32

(1,151)

Gain on sale of loans


31

350

(319)

Wealth management


698

637

61

Limited partnership income


469

-

469

Other noninterest income


58

47

11







$

1,174

2,592

(1,418)

Noninterest income declined to $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.4 million of realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale.  The Company conducted a loss trade in December 2022 in which $6.7 million of municipal securities were sold at a $0.4 million loss, with the proceeds reinvested in shorter duration and higher yielding securities.  This decline in noninterest income was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) as a result of a decline in interest rates.

Noninterest income declined to $1.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 from $2.6 million during the same period of 2021.  This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.1 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) during 2022 as a result of an increase in interest rates and not due to credit concerns.  Additionally, the Company incurred $0.6 million of realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale during 2022, the majority of which resulted from the December 2022 loss trade described above.  Gain on sale of loans declined $0.3 million during 2022 due to the rising rate environment which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes.  These declines in noninterest income were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,937

3,419

518

Occupancy


549

395

154

Furniture and equipment


209

105

104

Data processing


524

437

87

FDIC insurance


186

147

39

Office


199

217

(18)

Advertising


167

64

103

Professional fees


336

226

110

Other noninterest expense


576

525

51







$

6,683

5,535

1,148













Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

13,354

10,706

2,648

Occupancy


1,758

1,449

309

Furniture and equipment


608

500

108

Data processing


2,020

1,688

332

FDIC insurance


677

498

179

Office


722

740

(18)

Advertising


431

251

180

Professional fees


1,408

1,006

402

Other noninterest expense


2,649

1,591

1,058







$

23,627

18,429

5,198

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 20.7%, from $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $6.7 million in the same period of 2022.  This increase was primarily due to a $0.5 million, or 15.2%, increase in compensation and benefits, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense.  Full time equivalent employees increased from 102 at December 31, 2021 to 116 at December 31, 2022, including an increase of 1 new Relationship Manager.  The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.  Occupancy expense increased $0.2 million over the same periods due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expenses associated with the Company's new Operations Center and Knoxville (9950 Kingston Pike) financial center.  Professional fees have increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit and advisory expenses in conjunction with its implementation of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves.

Noninterest expense increased $5.2 million, or 28.2%, from $18.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 to $23.6 million in the same period of 2022.  Compensation and benefits increased $2.6 million, or 24.7%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense as described above.  Occupancy expenses increased $0.3 million over the same periods due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expenses associated with the Company's new Operations Center and Knoxville (9950 Kingston Pike) financial center.  Professional fees have increased $0.4 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit and advisory expenses in conjunction with its implementation of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves.  Other noninterest expense increased $1.1 million primarily due to a $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of insurance recovery) fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022 and a $0.3 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31


Twelve Months Ended December 31

2022

2021


2022

2021

23.24 %

16.30 %


22.61 %

22.22 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased to 23.24% from 16.30% in the same period of the prior year.  The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2021 was favorably impacted by the receipt of a tax credit on a tax-exempt loan which lowered the Company's tax rate by approximately 3.7%.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $265.1 million, or 19.9%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Investments available for sale balances decreased $18.5 million, or 11.9%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:



December 31,



2022

2021

(in thousands)








Agency MBS / CMO

$

17,085

20,117

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


10,110

9,988

Agency student loan (98% guarantee)


9,862

-

Business Development Companies


3,795

4,430

Bank subordinated debt


18,443

18,341

Corporate


6,088

6,954

Municipal


26,464

46,482

Non-agency MBS / CMO


45,577

49,604






$

137,424

155,916

Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 35% as of December 31, 2022.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • Loans receivable increased $246.4 million, or 23.0%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases in construction, residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial and commercial & industrial loan categories offset a $12.8 million reduction in PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2022


2022


2022


2022


2021

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

35,774


31,170


29,681


24,769


23,662

Other construction


56,090


50,956


41,629


40,562


40,507

Farmland


11,657


12,524


11,747


12,181


12,456

Home equity


38,108


36,730


34,131


31,848


33,262

Residential 


423,646


393,752


338,314


312,615


292,323

Multi-family


92,933


93,730


80,342


77,542


68,868

Owner-occupied commercial 


206,873


227,502


216,663


216,300


190,162

Non-owner occupied commercial


297,811


281,027


260,537


256,314


251,398

Commercial & industrial


140,151


134,329


146,366


129,450


131,125

PPP Program


2,659


7,461


9,886


11,488


15,454

Consumer


11,181


12,395


12,681


10,727


11,315













$

1,316,883


1,281,576


1,181,977


1,123,796


1,070,532


  • Premises and equipment increased $15.7 million, or 91.3%, during the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily due to the following:
  • Total deposits increased $238.6 million, or 21.5%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022. The primary drivers of this increase were a $87.1 million, or 37.2%, increase in NOW and money market balances, and a $94.8 million, or 111.7%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily 18 months maturity or less), as the Company has offered attractive interest rates on certain money market and time deposit products. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of three months or less.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2022


2022


2022


2022


2021

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

305,210


364,290


348,826


331,142


308,176

NOW and money market


321,028


312,132


244,834


240,995


233,899

Savings


359,613


383,599


375,356


373,974


347,001

Retail time deposits


179,626


89,886


75,903


71,434


84,860

Wholesale time deposits


181,022


137,596


163,931


132,981


133,918













$

1,346,499


1,287,503


1,208,850


1,150,526


1,107,854


  • FHLB borrowings increased $30.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consisted of the following at December 31, 2022:

Amounts


Current

Maturity


(000's)

Term

Rate

Date






$

25,000

4 Weeks

4.24 %

1/4/2023


30,000

4 Weeks

4.18 %

1/11/2023


50,000

3 Month

4.64 %

3/7/2023

$

105,000


4.41 %



  • Total equity decreased $3.8 million, or 3.1%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $117.3 million at December 31, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2022:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2021

$

121,061

19.26







Net income


18,440

2.97


Dividends paid


(3,852)

(0.61)


Stock compensation


915

0.14


Share repurchases


(16)

(0.00)


Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale


(19,277)

(3.03)







December 31, 2022

$

117,271

18.43

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.33% at December 31, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by the rising rate environment.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.10% at December 31, 2022.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.08% at December 31, 2022.  Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and 2021.  Net charge-offs of $89 thousand were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $164 thousand during 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.96% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.98% at December 31, 2021.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses was nearly 10 to 1 at December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment;  (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) vaccines' efficacy against the COVID-19 virus, including new variants; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2022

2021



2022

2021

Interest income









Loans

$

15,569

11,415


$

52,876

44,250


Investment securities - taxable


1,134

837



4,293

2,530


Investment securities - tax exempt


92

104



386

366


Dividends and other


826

129



1,593

325




17,621

12,485



59,148

47,471

Interest expense









Savings


1,219

217



2,222

885


Interest bearing transaction accounts


1,748

123



3,022

367


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


1,306

70



1,988

587


Other time deposits


566

73



818

583


     Total deposits


4,839

483



8,050

2,422


Senior debt


91

96



436

434


Subordinated debt


164

164



657

655


FHLB & FRB advances


978

39



1,516

377




6,072

782



10,659

3,888










Net interest income


11,549

11,703



48,489

43,583










Provision for (recovery of)  loan losses


210

675



2,210

(2,625)










Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses


11,339

11,028



46,279

46,208










Noninterest income









Service charges and fee income


393

333



1,472

1,316


Bank owned life insurance


45

45



176

166


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(399)

41



(611)

44


Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


68

(33)



(1,119)

32


Gain on sale of loans


2

43



31

350


Wealth management


154

174



698

637


Limited partnership income


-

-



469

-


Other noninterest income


16

4



58

47




279

607



1,174

2,592

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits


3,937

3,419



13,354

10,706


Occupancy


549

395



1,758

1,449


Furniture and equipment


209

105



608

500


Data processing


524

437



2,020

1,688


FDIC insurance


186

147



677

498


Office


199

217



722

740


Advertising


167

64



431

251


Professional fees


336

226



1,408

1,006


Other noninterest expense


576

525



2,649

1,591




6,683

5,535



23,627

18,429










Income before income taxes


4,935

6,100



23,826

30,371










Income taxes


1,147

994



5,386

6,749










Net income

$

3,788

5,106


$

18,440

23,622










Earnings per common share:









Basic

$

0.61

0.82


$

2.97

3.78


Diluted

$

0.61

0.82


$

2.96

3.78










Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


6,219,176

6,190,656



6,205,493

6,241,541


Diluted


6,238,530

6,216,662



6,232,063

6,253,879

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)















December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021


Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$

13,824


$

15,994


$

10,655


Interest-earning deposits in other banks


64,816



72,485



57,932



Cash and cash equivalents


78,640



88,479



68,587













Investments available for sale


137,424



133,550



155,916


Equity securities


5,833



5,798



7,074


Loans held for sale


-



-



315


Premises and equipment held for sale


4,260



4,317



-













Loans receivable


1,316,883



1,281,576



1,070,532


Allowance for loans losses


(12,645)



(12,437)



(10,524)



Net loans receivable


1,304,238



1,269,139



1,060,008













Premises and equipment, net


32,932



29,522



17,211


Accrued interest receivable


4,514



4,103



3,395


Bank owned life insurance


9,776



9,731



9,600


Restricted stock


7,143



7,143



5,951


Deferred tax assets, net 


10,271



9,921



2,784


Other assets


5,028



5,193



4,088













Total assets

$

1,600,059


$

1,566,896


$

1,334,929













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Noninterest-bearing

$

305,210


$

364,290


$

308,176


Interest-bearing


860,267



785,617



665,760


Wholesale


181,022



137,596



133,918



Total deposits


1,346,499



1,287,503



1,107,854













FHLB borrowings


105,000



135,000



75,000


Senior debt, net


10,000



10,000



11,995


Subordinated debt, net


9,864



9,850



9,828


Accrued interest payable


884



368



398


Post-employment liabilities


3,520



3,472



3,330


Other liabilities


7,021



6,944



5,463













Total liabilities


1,482,788



1,453,137



1,213,868













Total shareholders' equity


117,271



113,759



121,061













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,600,059


$

1,566,896


$

1,334,929


Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31



December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2022

2021



2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income








Net income (GAAP)

$

3,788

5,106


$

18,440

23,622

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 


399

(41)



611

(44)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


(68)

33



1,119

(32)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(13)

(553)



(298)

(3,248)

Loss from sale of REO 


-

-



-

51

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


210

675



2,210

(2,625)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


177

71



325

(14)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

-



575

-

Tax effect of adjustments


(184)

(48)



(1,187)

1,545

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

4,309

5,243


$

21,795

19,255









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share








Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.61

0.82


$

2.96

3.78

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.06

(0.01)



0.10

(0.01)

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


(0.01)

0.01



0.18

(0.01)

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.00)

(0.09)



(0.05)

(0.52)

Loss from sale of REO


-

-



-

0.01

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.03

0.11



0.35

(0.42)

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.03

0.01



0.05

(0.00)

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

-



0.09

-

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.03)

(0.01)



(0.19)

0.25

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.69

0.84


$

3.50

3.08









Adjusted Return on Average Assets








Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.96 %

1.53 %



1.25 %

1.93 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.10 %

-0.01 %



0.04 %

0.00 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.02 %

0.01 %



0.08 %

0.00 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.17 %



-0.02 %

-0.27 %

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.05 %

0.20 %



0.15 %

-0.21 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.04 %

0.02 %



0.02 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.04 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.05 %

-0.01 %



-0.08 %

0.13 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.09 %

1.57 %



1.48 %

1.58 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity








Return on average equity (GAAP)


13.15 %

17.10 %



15.78 %

20.86 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


1.39 %

-0.14 %



0.52 %

-0.04 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.24 %

0.11 %



0.96 %

-0.03 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.05 %

-1.85 %



-0.25 %

-2.87 %

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 %

0.05 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.73 %

2.26 %



1.89 %

-2.32 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.61 %

0.24 %



0.28 %

-0.01 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.49 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.64 %

-0.16 %



-1.02 %

1.36 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


14.96 %

17.56 %



18.65 %

17.00 %









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio








Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


56.50 %

44.96 %



47.57 %

39.91 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-1.84 %

0.15 %



-0.58 %

0.04 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.33 %

-0.12 %



-1.05 %

0.03 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.06 %

2.11 %



0.29 %

3.02 %

Loss from sale of REO 


0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 %

-0.04 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-1.50 %

-0.58 %



-0.65 %

0.03 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.00 %



-1.16 %

0.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


53.56 %

46.51 %



44.48 %

42.92 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 








Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31



December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2022

2021



2022

2021

Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)








Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.15 %

3.66 %



3.57 %

3.74 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.17 %



-0.03 %

-0.27 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.15 %

3.49 %



3.54 %

3.47 %









Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings








Net income (GAAP)

$

3,788

5,106


$

18,440

23,622

Income taxes


1,147

994



5,386

6,749

Provision for loan losses


210

675



2,210

(2,625)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

5,145

6,775


$

26,036

27,746









Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)








Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.96 %

1.53 %


$

1.25 %

1.93 %

Income taxes


0.29 %

0.30 %



0.37 %

0.55 %

Provision for loan losses


0.05 %

0.20 %



0.15 %

-0.21 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


1.30 %

2.03 %


$

1.77 %

2.27 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI








Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.43

19.26





Impact of AOCI per share


2.83

(0.20)





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.26

19.05





























(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin





Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 





























For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2022



2021





Average





Average







Outstanding 


Yield / 



Outstanding 


Yield / 





Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)


Interest-earning Assets:












Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,259,232

15,569

4.91 %


$

1,037,584

11,415

4.36 %



Loans - tax exempt (2)


24,187

412

6.75 %



21,820

371

6.75 %



Investments - taxable


127,339

1,134

3.53 %



125,809

837

2.64 %



Investments - tax exempt (1)


11,535

116

4.01 %



16,625

132

3.14 %



Interest earning deposits


78,272

660

3.35 %



103,428

37

0.14 %



Other investments, at cost


7,847

166

8.39 %



6,876

92

5.31 %



Total interest-earning assets


1,508,412

18,057

4.75 %



1,312,142

12,884

3.90 %



Noninterest earning assets


74,773





22,086





Total assets

$

1,583,185


4.98 %


$

1,334,228
















Interest-bearing liabilities:












Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

102,318

632

2.45 %


$

61,593

20

0.13 %



Savings accounts


375,017

1,219

1.29 %



344,003

217

0.25 %



Money market accounts


205,938

1,116

2.15 %



153,494

103

0.27 %



Retail time deposits


142,974

841

2.33 %



91,235

85

0.37 %



Wholesale time deposits


152,721

1,031

2.68 %



119,847

58

0.19 %



     Total interest bearing deposits


978,968

4,839

1.96 %



770,172

483

0.25 %















Senior debt


10,000

91

3.61 %



12,250

96

3.11 %



Subordinated debt


9,857

164

6.60 %



9,816

164

6.63 %



Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


125,217

978

3.10 %



85,870

39

0.18 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,124,042

6,072

2.14 %



878,108

782

0.35 %















Noninterest-bearing deposits


331,885





327,125





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


12,044





9,590





Total liabilities


1,467,971





1,214,823

















Total shareholders' equity


115,214





119,405





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,583,185




$

1,334,228

















Tax-equivalent net interest income



11,985





12,102
















Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

384,370




$

434,034

















Average interest-earning assets to interest-












     bearing liabilities


134 %





149 %

















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


2.61 %





3.54 %

















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


3.15 %





3.66 %

















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate









(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.




(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets



Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis 





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022



2021





Average





Average







Outstanding 


Yield / 



Outstanding 


Yield / 





Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate





(Dollars in thousands)


Interest-earning Assets:












Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,159,870

52,876

4.56 %


$

980,594

44,250

4.51 %



Loans - tax exempt (2)


24,371

1,645

6.75 %



13,987

944

6.75 %



Investments - taxable


135,482

4,293

3.17 %



93,408

2,530

2.71 %



Investments - tax exempt (1)


13,593

489

3.59 %



14,300

463

3.24 %



Interest earning deposits


68,429

1,065

1.56 %



83,078

98

0.12 %



Other investments, at cost


7,239

528

7.29 %



8,305

227

2.73 %



Total interest-earning assets


1,408,984

60,896

4.32 %



1,193,672

48,512

4.06 %



Noninterest earning assets


60,775





27,837





Total assets

$

1,469,759




$

1,221,509
















Interest-bearing liabilities:












Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

80,163

950

1.19 %


$

46,040

61

0.13 %



Savings accounts


373,432

2,222

0.60 %



330,739

885

0.27 %



Money market accounts


190,205

2,072

1.09 %



110,946

307

0.28 %



Retail time deposits


94,818

1,168

1.23 %



119,961

857

0.71 %



Wholesale time deposits


149,718

1,638

1.09 %



111,833

312

0.28 %



     Total interest bearing deposits


888,336

8,050

0.91 %



719,519

2,422

0.34 %















Senior debt


10,769

436

4.05 %



12,923

434

3.36 %



Subordinated debt


9,846

657

6.67 %



9,798

655

6.69 %



Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

102,219

1,516

1.48 %



82,192

377

0.46 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,011,170

10,659

1.05 %



824,432

3,888

0.47 %















Noninterest-bearing deposits


330,828





274,180





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


10,878





9,654





Total liabilities


1,352,876





1,108,266

















Total shareholders' equity


116,883





113,243





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,469,759




$

1,221,509

















Tax-equivalent net interest income



50,237





44,624
















Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

397,814




$

369,240

















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











     bearing liabilities


139 %





145 %

















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.27 %





3.59 %

















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


3.57 %





3.74 %

















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate


(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities



(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.



(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets


Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures 








Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

4,565

4,765

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


42

104

65

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


171

565

451

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(39)

(37)

(209)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


900

450

650

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


86

(88)

150

Fraudulent wire loss


(250)

825

-

Tax effect of adjustments


(238)

(475)

(289)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,994

5,909

5,583






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.85

0.73

0.77

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.01

0.02

0.01

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.03

0.09

0.07

Accretion of PPP fees, net


(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


-

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.14

0.07

0.10

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.01

(0.01)

0.02

Fraudulent wire loss


(0.04)

0.13


Tax effect of adjustments


(0.04)

(0.08)

(0.05)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.96

0.95

0.90






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.01 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.05 %

0.16 %

0.13 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.01 %

-0.01 %

-0.06 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.24 %

0.13 %

0.19 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.02 %

-0.02 %

0.04 %

Fraudulent wire loss


-0.07 %

0.23 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.06 %

-0.13 %

-0.09 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.58 %

1.67 %

1.64 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


18.36 %

15.81 %

15.94 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.14 %

0.36 %

0.22 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.59 %

1.96 %

1.51 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.13 %

-0.13 %

-0.70 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


3.11 %

1.56 %

2.17 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.30 %

-0.30 %

0.50 %

Fraudulent wire loss


-0.86 %

2.86 %

0.00 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.82 %

-1.65 %

-0.97 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


20.68 %

20.47 %

18.67 %






Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


41.93 %

48.43 %

44.26 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.13 %

-0.41 %

-0.25 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


-0.53 %

-2.13 %

-1.59 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.12 %

0.15 %

0.84 %

Loss (gain) from sale of REO


0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-0.64 %

0.72 %

-1.28 %

Fraudulent wire loss


1.86 %

-6.72 %

0.00 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *


42.60 %

40.35 %

41.96 %

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total. 










Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


3.66 %

3.76 %

3.68 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-0.01 %

-0.01 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


3.65 %

3.75 %

3.61 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

5,322

4,565

4,765

Income taxes


1,585

1,312

1,342

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


900

450

650

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

7,807

6,327

6,757






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 %

Income taxes


0.42 %

0.37 %

0.40 %

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


0.24 %

0.13 %

0.19 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

2.06 %

1.79 %

1.99 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.03

18.18

18.65

Impact of AOCI per share


2.92

2.07

1.04

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

20.95

20.25

19.69

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-results-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301726889.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.