Chatmeter Again Recognized as Industry Leader in Winter 2023 G2 Reports

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter, the leader in online reputation and local search marketing management, has announced that it has received top recognition in multiple G2 2023 Winter Reports.

In Winter 2023, Chatmeter was honored by G2 with 24 badges. (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly grateful for the recognition and support from our phenomenal customers."

G2 is renowned as the world's most trusted tech marketplace and review platform. The peer-to-peer business software review website leverages platform user feedback to rank the industry's top technologies, brands, and services.

In Winter 2023, Chatmeter was honored by G2 with 24 badges, including as an industry leader and/or high performer in the following categories:

Online Reputation Management

Local Listings Management

Local Marketing

Local SEO

Social Media Analytics

"We are incredibly grateful for the recognition and support from our phenomenal customers," says Cynthia Sener, Chatmeter's President, GTM. "The strength of our brand partnerships exemplifies the trust, expertise, and innovative spirit of the Chatmeter team. We're excited to continue delivering industry-leading reputation management and brand intelligence to drive customer loyalty and CX analytics solutions built to accelerate growth and revenue in today's competitive business landscape."

Within the above categories, Chatmeter specifically earned the following Winter 2023 badges:

Enterprise

Local Listing Management

Local Marketing

Local SEO

Online Reputation Management

Social Media Analytics

Social Media Management

Fastest Implementation

Mid-Market

Local Listings Management

Local Marketing

Local SEO

Online Reputation Management

Social Media Analytics

Small Business

Online Reputation Management

Social Media Analytics

Additional Acknowledgements

Store Locator Leader

Users Love Us

Users Most Likely to Recommend

Best Meets Requirements

About G2

As the world's leading business solution review platform, G2 relies on more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better consumer purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Learn more about why brands choose Chatmeter. Read our reviews on G2

About Chatmeter

For lasting success in today's competitive marketing, brands need accurate and actionable customer insights. Chatmeter ( www.chatmeter.com ) provides multi-location brands with tools to enhance the online-to-offline customer journey and increase revenue by improving online reputation, optimizing listings and search rankings, and providing in-depth brand intelligence, all within a single platform.

Chatmeter analyzes billions of customer reviews and ratings, social media mentions, and real-time customer sentiment pulled from hundreds of live sources. With Chatmeter, teams are empowered to keep a pulse on every location and every customer.

For over 14 years, 1000s of small, mid-level, and enterprise-level brands have trusted Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to support them in making confident, competitive, and revenue-driving business decisions. Regional, national, and global brands across more than 40 industries — including retail, healthcare, financial, real estate, food services, multi-family housing, and automotive — trust Chatmeter as their trusted solution for boosting growth, brand reputation, and revenue.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chatmeter