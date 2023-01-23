Barings Supports ATL Partners' Investment in Aero Accessories

Global asset manager's private finance group provides senior secured facility to finance acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, announced it served as lead agent for a senior secured facility to support private equity firm ATL Partners' ("ATL") investment in Aero Accessories & Repair, LLC ("Aero Accessories" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Miramar, FL, Aero Accessories is a leading provider of aerospace component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, serving customers in the cargo, commercial, and defense end markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings) (PRNewswire)

"We have followed the success of Aero Accessories for a number of years and have been impressed by the culture of the organization and the strong track record of organic growth achieved by the Company," said Eli Exum, Vice President at ATL. "We are excited to partner with the management team and look forward to supporting their strategic vision in the years to come."

"Barings deeply values our relationship with ATL Partners and appreciates the opportunity to support the investment in Aero Accessories," said Max McEwen, Managing Director in Barings' North American Private Finance Group. "Aero Accessories is a differentiated player in the aerospace aftermarket with a wide breadth of repair capabilities and deep technical expertise. We are confident ATL's deep experience across the aerospace industry will help the Company accelerate its growth trajectory."

About Aero Accessories

Aero Accessories is a leading provider of aerospace component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. Founded in 2007, the Company specializes in the repair of complex, difficult-to-repair, and in-demand components across fuel, hydraulics, pneumatics, and power generation systems, servicing customers across the cargo/logistics, commercial airlines, and defense end markets. Aero Accessories is headquartered in Miramar, FL and serves customers from its 76,000 sq. ft. facility. For more information, please visit www.aeroaccessories.us.

About ATL Partners

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation, and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with ten investment professionals and a network of operating resources who have decades of experience and extensive networks in each of ATL's core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, please visit www.atlpartners.com.

About Barings

Barings is a $347+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022

Media Contact

MediaRelations@Barings.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barings