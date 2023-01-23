AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) Soars Beyond the $100 Million Asset Milestone

AXS was the first U.S. firm to offer single stock ETFs enabling high conviction, short-term access to bullish or bearish sentiment around a number of highly traded stocks

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today marking the milestone of AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) surpassing the $100 million threshold in assets under management.

TSLQ achieved this milestone after just six months in the market and is part of AXS's lineup of single stock ETFs. At the time of their launch in July 2022, these were the first such funds ever listed in the U.S., continuing AXS's long history of being first to market with innovative ETFs, mutual funds and other investment products.

"We've been very pleased with the market's response to TSLQ, and the ETF surpassing this asset level after just six months underscores the demand for this type of exposure in the ETF wrapper," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "The use cases for TSLQ and many other AXS ETFs continue to expand, and we look forward to bringing many more innovations to the market in 2023 and beyond."

Additional information about TSLQ and other AXS investments can be found at AXS Investments.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

AXS leveraged and inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

A levered and/or inverse single-stock ETF is not the same as holding the underlying stock, a traditional ETF, or even a non-single stock levered and/or inverse ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, or other levered and/or inverse ETFs, the Funds track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification.

Although the Funds will be listed and traded on an exchange, an investment in a Fund may not be suitable for every investor. The Funds pose risks that are unique and complex.

Derivatives Risk: The Funds' use of derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Funds to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. A derivative refers to any financial instrument whose value is derived, at least in part, from the price of an underlying security, asset, rate or index.

Leverage Risk: Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and its referenced single stock or index. Because the Funds include a multiplier of, for example, positive two times (200%) or negative two times (-200%) of the underlying stock, a single day movement in that stock approaching 50% at any point in the day could result in the total loss of an investor's investment if that movement is contrary to the investment objective of the given Fund, even if the underlying stock subsequently moves in an opposite direction, eliminating all or a portion of the earlier movement. This would be the case with any such single day movements in the stock, even if the stock maintains a level greater than zero at all times.

Compounding Risk: The Funds have a single day investment objective, and performance for any other period is the result of their returns for each day compounded over the period. The performance of the Funds for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from, for example, 200% or -200% of the daily return of the underlying stock for the same period, before accounting for fees and expenses.

Swap agreement risk: The Fund expects to use swap agreements as a means to achieve its investment objective, which may expose the Fund to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. Swaps are also subject to the risk of imperfect correlation between the value of the reference asset underlying the swap and the swap. The use of swap agreements are also subject to additional risks such as the lack of regulation, counterparty risk, liquidity risk and could expose investors to significant losses.

Concentration Risk: The Fund will be concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of Fund assets) in the industries or group of industries within a single sector to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. A portfolio concentrated in one or more sectors may present more risks than a portfolio broadly diversified over several sectors.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

