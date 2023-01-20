Celebration at the Capitol to Highlight Students, School Choices in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The state capitol in Montpelier will feature new faces on Friday, Jan. 27 as students convene there in celebration of school choice. It's been a year of change to Vermont's school choice policies, bringing fresh energy to this annual celebration of education options.

After touring the historic Vermont State House and taking a group photo on the lawn, students and school choice supporters will gather in the Governor's Ballroom of the Capitol Plaza Hotel at 11:30 a.m. to network, share remarks, and celebrate learning.

Over freshly brewed Vermont coffee and refreshments, attendees will discuss the state's evolving educational landscape. One of several recent developments impacting Vermont families' choices is the ruling that faith-based private schools are now eligible to participate in town tuitioning programs. Attendees will have a chance to share firsthand how that change impacts them, and what educational opportunities could benefit students in the future.

Adding to the celebratory feel of the event, students will showcase their music skills with performances. Representatives from Independent, religious and special education schools from across Vermont will be represented at this event. Parents who value school choice in Vermont are highlighted this year for their perspective and testimony.

The event at the capitol is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"Vermont was first in the nation for school choice reaching all the way back to 1869. School choice from sending communities has been coveted by families for over 150 years. In recent years, smaller independent schools in Vermont have offered alternatives to larger public schools when many resources have been exhausted for the child and change is needed. It is imperative that there is a flow of communication and trust between independent and public schools. It is not prudent to foster a division between public and private schools," said event organizer Brad Ferland. "Sharing resources, learning techniques, and individual attention to social and emotional challenges will raise the bar of education quality and keep an eye where it belongs, on the student and their needs."

This event is hosted by National School Choice Week in collaboration with nonprofit organizations, schools, and families across the state.

The Capitol Plaza is located at 100 State St., Montpelier, Vt

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

