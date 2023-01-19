REAL NEW YORK REPORTS RECORD-BREAKING SALES

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL New York finished the year strong, reporting $176MM+ in sales transactions and over 3,000 rental transactions in 2022. REAL New York also announced the sellout of Milk Factory, located at 850 Metropolitan Avenue, at the near exact, full $34MM sellout price. In addition to selling all of the condos, REAL New York's sales team achieved the three highest price per square foot sales in East Williamsburg, at nearly $1,700 per square foot. Jennifer Carey, Director of Sales at REAL New York, commended the team, noting, "We were proud to have worked with 850 Metropolitan developers as their exclusive brokerage since before the project launched in late 2019."

Additionally in 2022, REAL New York launched sales at 66 Reade Street, Tribeca's newest boutique luxury condominium, and at The Avant, an art-inspired, new condo development in the East Village. Designed by ROART, a New York-based architecture and design services firm, 66 Reade Street is a landmarked property transformed into a six-story building with five exclusive contemporary residences and one penthouse, ranging from $5.995MM to $7.995MM. Residence #4 closed with a last asking price of $6.375MM. The Avant features one and two bedrooms, ranging from $1.24MM to $2.15MM, with unique outdoor spaces in select residences.

On the rentals side, the company similarly held steady, with a comparable volume of transactions as compared to the previous year, even in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic. REAL New York is the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for rental developments throughout the city–including 60 West 125th Street, 171 Chrystie, and 212 West 124th Street–and further secured exclusive partnerships with developers at 63 Pitt Street on the Lower East Side and at 200 East 23rd Street in Gramercy, which is set to launch in early 2023.

The company again exceeded yearly recruiting goals, having on-boarded new agents as well as grown and solidified all managerial departments, including operations, sales, and marketing. On the executive team, Jillian Vaccaro was named Chief Operating Officer. Seth Kessler was named Head of Commercial. Seth has over 16 years of commercial real estate experience – specializing in representing landlords, real estate developers, and retailers. The company's marketing division grows with the addition of Md Kamruzzaman. Md comes from a brokerage firm specializing in the marketing and sales of notable luxury new developments in NYC. As Marketing Manager, Md Kamruzzaman will contribute extensive experience bringing new developments to market under the REAL New York brand.

Regularly throughout the year, as part of their Landlord Forum, Co-Founders Robert Rahmanian and Louis Adler met with over 300 fellow landlords and developers to discuss the real estate market and issues facing building owners throughout New York City. Guest speakers included Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, State Senator Joseph Addabbo, and Attorney Alexander Fotopoulos from KF Legal Group. Robert and Louis are optimistic about the future and looking forward to continued expansion in 2023. "Now more than ever our clients, agents, and owners are craving a forward-thinking, technology driven experience fueled by sincerity and transparency, and we're here to deliver that."

REAL New York is a residential & commercial real estate brokerage firm born of Manhattan roots, with knowledge and expertise that expands to every borough in New York City. To learn more, visit their website at realnewyork.com.

