PBC publishes Compliance Directory to help Financial Institutions, Cannabis Operators, and Regulators

PBC publishes Compliance Directory to help Financial Institutions, Cannabis Operators, and Regulators

The Compliance Directory provides a vetted list of compliance solutions and service providers to assist industry professionals as they navigate cannabis banking.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "A critical component of the Cannabis Banking Ecosystem, that ties everything together, is Compliance." After the overwhelmingly positive response from the industry and regulators for publishing the first-of-its-kind publicly available Cannabis Banking Directory in 2022, PBC continues its mission of providing much-needed resources to the cannabis banking industry with the release of their 2023 Compliance Directory.

The Compliance Directory is being published as one of the three core PBC Pillars - Payments, Banking, & Compliance - supporting PBC's goal to help Financial Institutions, Cannabis-Related-Businesses (CRBs), Government, and Partners find each other, connect, and grow together.

The Compliance Directory includes the following categories:

Banking Compliance

Cannabis Compliance

Compliance Data

Seed-to-Sale

PBC publishes Compliance Directory, complementing the recently published Cannabis Banking Directory.

As PBC continues to build out the Cannabis Banking Ecosystem framework, PBC will publish additional directories and other industry-specific reports.

PBC Conference CEO, Joshua Radbod adds "I invite anyone participating in the Cannabis Banking Ecosystem to join our growing PBC Community. We publish these resources, for free, on our website and with support from professionals across the industry we will continue to put out meaningful and informative content."

The Compliance Directory is just one of several industry resources offered by PBC. Their premier offering is a two-day conference held annually in Washington, D.C., that brings together executives across the "Cannabis Banking Ecosystem," which includes cannabis banking, compliance, payments, legislation, regulation, and ancillary businesses that address seed-to-sale tracking, cannabis data, 280E taxes, HR & Payroll, and insurance.

Attendees can hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches and after participating in engaging panel sessions, attendees can browse leading solutions in the exhibit area and end each day networking with clients, partners, and peers during PBC hosted happy hours.

The next PBC Conference will be held September 21-22, 2023, in Washington D.C. (REGISTER)

About: PBC Conference was founded in 2018 as an executive-level annual conference for cannabis payments, banking, and compliance and has since expanded to offer additional industry resources (Cannabis Banking Ecosystem Report, Cannabis Banking Directory, Compliance Directory, and strategic advisory services (PBC Strategy). More information at www.pbcconference.com

View original content:

SOURCE PBC Conference