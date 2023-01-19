Intellimedia Networks Expands Operations into Kenya

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimedia Networks, an award-winning leading provider of technology solutions for government, educational institutions, and businesses, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations into Africa with a new presence in Nairobi, Kenya. This move follows several meetings with Kenyan government officials and the Kenyan business community at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC on December 13-15, 2022. Intellimedia's participation in the summit was a key step in the company's mission to provide innovative technology solutions to businesses across the continent.

"We welcome the entry of Intellimedia Networks into the African market through the planned presence in Nairobi, Kenya," said Dr. Musalia Mudavadi prime cabinet secretary of the Republic of Kenya. "Intellimedia Networks' solutions fit our commitment to elevate the lives of Kenyans by creating opportunities for Kenyans to acquire new skills rapidly. Intellimedia will be warmly welcomed as a key player in a new wave of American businesses forming a base in Kenya, and as a solid partner and an enabler of high growth via emerging immersive technologies."

Intellimedia Networks' solutions encompass industry-leading interactive and VR/AR based training and education platforms, advanced content and media distribution platforms, and live event broadcasting solution". Intellimedia's solutions will be used in vocational training and education, entertainment, and education distribution, healthcare, e-commerce, and finally support a broadcasting of conferences and events that are held in Kenya.

"The focus of the Kenyan leadership team was impressive resulting in action-oriented meetings that have made it logical for us to engage in Kenya," said Mr. Darshan Sedani, President and Co-founder of Intellimedia Networks. "We are excited to support one of the strongest economies in Africa by providing results-oriented approaches at a grassroots level in our business strategy coupled with identified customer application needs in Kenya. We aim to be effective in helping Kenya attain its short-term digitization goals."

"As a member of the African diaspora, I am pleased to support accelerated growth in Kenya by providing an array of software solutions ideal for emerging nations that have a need to create a growing middle class," said Mr. Teodros Gessesse, CEO and Co-founder of Intellimedia Networks. "Our commitment is to work hard to make our solutions benefit the greatest number of Kenyans and radiate outwards into potential markets in the COMESA member countries."

The Nairobi office will provide businesses in Kenya and the surrounding region with access to Intellimedia Networks' full range of services, including design, implementation, and support. In addition to Intellimedia Networks' USA staff, several members of Intellimedia India's executive team including Mr. Joy Shah, Managing Director, Mr. Devang Ajmera, Head of Operations and Mr. Rajkumar Ramakrishnan, VP of Technology will be focused in supporting Intellimedia Networks Africa's expansion.

Additionally, the office will offer training and education programs to equip local government, educational and training institutions, and businesses with the solutions and skills they need to support and maintain the technology solutions provided by the company.

About Intellimedia Networks:

Intellimedia Networks is a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses, offering a range of services including network design, implementation, and support. The company's mission is to help businesses across the world to harness the power of technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs and drive growth.

