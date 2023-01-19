Celebrity Chef Rick Bayless Expands Tortazo to Times Square

The new restaurant marks Tortazo's second location in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico City-inspired restaurant Tortazo, by beloved, Chicago-based chef Rick Bayless, opens its second New York City location nestled between Times Square and Bryant Park at 1441 Broadway, just south of 41st street. Deeply rooted in Mexico City's gracious hospitality and vibrant culture, Tortazo's artful new space follows in the footsteps of its NoMad sibling, offering bold and authentic Mexican flavors in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

The new location by Michelin-starred chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Rick Bayless features a diverse menu of antojitos - craveable bites - with items such as Salsa Negra Mushroom Tacos and Smoked Salmon Ceviche Tostadas - made with Oaxacan heirloom corn tortillas from Brooklyn's own Sobre Masa. The new space boasts a walk-up to-go window with Broadway frontage where guests can order flavorful, fried-to-order churros alongside incredibly rare single-origin Mexican drinking chocolate - sourced all the way from the lush jungles of Tabasco by families near Teapa, where the cacao is gathered and fermented at a centralized mill and later stone ground. In the dining room, Tortazo maintains and refines its core specialty: tortas a la plancha in the CDMX style, an homage to Mexico City's famed Torterías. To drink, Tortazo offers an artisanal mezcal-centered craft cocktail program with extensive selections of agave spirits, celebrating hard-to-find bottlings from top mezcaleros like Real Minero and Pal'alma. The Latin-focused wine list showcases small producers and female winemakers, including numerous Mexican wines not often seen in the New York dining scene.

Located in the heart of Times Square, this new Tortazo outpost aims to introduce diners from all over the world to a fresh take on classic Mexico City staples. The 60-seat restaurant features colorful woven banquettes and vibrant tile alongside long walnut communal tables meant to encourage conversation. Custom murals by local Mexican-American street artist Marka27, part of his MAS SABOR series, capture some of Mexico's most influential pop-culture figures. The hand-woven ceiling was designed by Chicago artist Paul Punk and is meant to evoke agave fiber. The 10-seat bar is perfect for post-work happy hours, quick business lunches, weekend hangs, or the casual week-night dinner.

Going beyond the taco-focused menu format historically found in New York City Mexican spots, Tortazo Times Square vaults tortas to the forefront of its offerings. In one of New York City's most vibrant centers, Tortazo's menu brings delicious and contemporary CDMX favorites to the people. The antojería sources fresh, high-quality ingredients from local farms or directly from Mexico, serving visitors with hospitality that is refreshingly caring, genuine, and devoid of pretense.

Tortazo Time Square serves the community daily for lunch (brunch on the weekends), happy hour and dinner each night; catering is also available. Pickup and delivery are available through its website as well as GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats, DoorDash, Caviar, Postmates, and Ritual. For more information, including hours of operation and menus, please visit www.tortazo.com , order.tortazo.com , or contact hola@tortazo.com.

About Tortazo

Inspired by Mexico City's gracious hospitality and rich, colorful culture, Tortazo is a casual Mexican restaurant by Michelin-starred chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur Rick Bayless, offering modern takes on classic, authentic Mexican food. Owner Rick Bayless is recognized as the first winner of Bravo's Top Chef Masters and the host of Mexico: One Plate at Time on PBS.

Tortazo first opened its doors in January 2020 at Chicago's iconic Willis Tower, one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. For Chef Rick, the ability to share the cuisine of Mexico with both Chicago residents and tourists visiting the world-famous building made Willis Tower the perfect first home for Tortazo. Chicago is also home to Bayless' award-winning restaurants, including Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO, Bar Sótano, and the group's beloved airport cantinas, Tortas Fronteras.

Following the team's success at Willis Tower, Bayless opened Tortazo in New York City's NoMad neighborhood in September 2021 - his first New York location. Bayless was drawn to the city's vibrant Mexican food scene and the ability to bring his unique concept to a new audience. Though they share a common mission, Willis Tower and both the NoMad and now Times Square restaurants showcase distinct menus, based on locally sourced ingredients.

Tortazo is a partnership between chef Rick Bayless, DOM Capital Group, and Jollibee Foods Corporation, a leading multinational food service company based in the Philippines.

