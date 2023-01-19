BoomerangFX Named a Top 10 Technology Solution Provider for Aesthetic Medicine by Global Publication MedHealth Outlook

TORONTO and MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MedHealth Outlook, a respected healthcare industry publication, has recognized BoomerangFX as a top 10 dermatology solution provider for its innovative practice management software integrated with digital marketing. This recognition comes after thoroughly evaluating the company's products and services and its commitment to improving patient care in the dermatology field. According to MedHealth Outlook, BoomerangFX's platform stood out for its marketing automation capabilities, which allow for robust patient retention and targeted lead generation. The platform also includes a range of practice management tools, making it a one-stop solution for dermatology clinics looking to streamline operations and grow their patient base. The publication's annual list highlights the most innovative and effective technology solutions in the healthcare industry.

"We're honored for this recognition as a top 10 solution provider by MedHealth Outlook," said Jerome Dwight, CEO and Co-Founder of BoomerangFX. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX) (PRNewswire)

BoomerangFX is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for dermatologists and their patients. In addition to its practice management solution, the company offers a range of other products and services designed to streamline and improve the dermatology experience for doctors and patients, including a virtual assistant, digital advertising, and hands-on practice consulting.

The MedHealth Outlook recognition is the latest in a series of accolades for BoomerangFX, which has also been recognized for its innovative technology and customer service by leading industry publications. "We're honored for this recognition as a top 10 solution provider by MedHealth Outlook," said Jerome Dwight, CEO and Co-Founder of BoomerangFX. "At BoomerangFX, we're committed to helping dermatology, and aesthetic clinics run more efficiently and effectively. Our platform automates key processes, enabling clinics to focus more on patient care."

BoomerangFX's commitment to improving business outcomes extends beyond its core products and services. The company also offers a leading eLearning platform for aesthetic medicine with over 10,000 participants, which provides aesthetic professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to offer the latest treatments to their patients. This platform is convenient and accessible, allowing users to complete their training at their own pace and on their schedule.

In addition to its eLearning platform, BoomerangFX actively works with practice managers, dermatologists, and industry experts to develop new education modalities and best practices that can further advance the field. "BoomerangFX's platform is an invaluable tool for our clinic," said Leesa Richardson, a practice manager at SpaMedica, one of Canada's most recognized cosmetic surgery clinics based in Toronto. "It has helped streamline our operations, increase patient satisfaction, and grow our practice."

MedHealth Outlook's recognition of BoomerangFX as a top 10 dermatology solution provider is a testament to the company's strong track record of providing top-quality products and services to its customers. BoomerangFX continues its commitment to excellence and improving dermatology care through its innovative solutions and eLearning platform.

"We have taken it one step further by augmenting our practice management software with a virtual assistant along with integrated digital advertising and e-Learning offerings powered by data science and artificial intelligence to help our clients compete and win an increasingly competitive market" explains Jerome Dwight, CEO, BoomerangFX.

"We have a multi-million-dollar roadmap to continue to infuse Artificial Intelligence into all facets of advertising and practice management. The focus of these technology investments is to help practice owners be more profitable, grow faster and, most importantly, free up time from administrative tasks to allow them to do what they do best – treat patients. We aim to make running a dermatology clinic or medspa a simple, easy and enjoyable experience. We also see massive global growth in Asia, Latin America and Europe – we recently announced the expansion of our e-learning division into the UK, Asia Pacific and Mexico," concludes Dwight.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is North America's fastest-growing cloud-based practice management company specializing in the aesthetic medicine industry. Co-founded by the globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. R. Stephen Mulholland, along with technology entrepreneur and banking executive, Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX revolutionized the private-pay aesthetic medicine industry by introducing the first turnkey practice management and digital marketing platform by seamlessly integrating digital ad placements, lead generation, electronic medical records (EMR), scheduling, customer relationship management (CRM), invoicing, and accounting in a single cloud-based service.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BoomerangFX