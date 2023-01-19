ASTA-USA Translation Services Inc. Founder Shares Advice for Successfully Navigating Economic Downturn

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are living in tumultuous times with continued global supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing inflation rates, and looming geopolitical concerns. With all the ingredients for a significant economic downturn in play, 2 out of 3 chief economists predict the start of a global recession in 2023. While this elicits a sense of panic in many, after 36 years of providing language translation excellence, ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc., continues to witness how successful companies of all sizes and sectors manage these potentially devastating conditions with very few repercussions.

"When the going gets tough, intelligent business leaders communicate more frequently and more effectively. They improve internal communications with limited English proficiency employees through actions like operational manual translations. They go after new markets by offering translated product sales and service information in the native language of their target audiences. They don't successfully fight through economic downturns by cutting positions, shutting down plants or retail facilities—they do it by expanding their overall user and buyer markets through methods like document translation, localization, and overall adaptation," says Mr. Alain J. Roy, Founder, and President of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

As a strategic business leader and advisor, Mr. Roy sympathizes with those who are concerned with the effects of this impending economic downturn. He offers a simple piece of advice: turn your focus to growing the top line, instead of reducing expenses or cutting operational and production costs. He is adamant about the fact, that regardless of economic conditions, superior quality always reigns supreme. This is a feat that can only be achieved by forging tactical alliances and partnerships with like-minded organizations. Mr. Roy invites corporate decision-makers to turn to ASTA-USA for all their legal language document translations, general business document translations, and over-the-phone interpretations during these uncertain, but manageable times.

