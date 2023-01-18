TOYOTA MILES PER HOUR HEATS UP THE 2023 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW WITH INDOOR RUN ON FEB. 12

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers of the Chicago Auto Show have partnered once again with the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) to host Miles Per Hour, an indoor run that guides participants through a 2.4-mile loop during the 2023 Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 12. Sponsored by Toyota, Miles Per Hour appropriately describes the premise of the run: participants will cover as much distance as possible within a one-hour timeframe. After the race, runners will gather in the South Hall's Toyota display for awards, photos and refreshments.

The inaugural Miles Per Hour run was held during the 2020 Chicago Auto Show and attracted hundreds of participants. Organizers hope to increase the participation this year and along with increasing interest in the show.

"We're thrilled to bring Miles Per Hour back indoors at the Chicago Auto Show and partner again with CARA to reach the vast Chicago runner community who may not already be thinking about attending," said Chicago Auto Show Co-General Manager David Sloan. "This is a great opportunity for us to tap into a new audience, and we're confident once they see all the show has to offer, they will become loyal fans."

"Miles Per Hour provides a unique way to break a sweat before watching the Big Game later in the day, when not-so-healthy food and beverages tend to be consumed! It's a fun way to start the day," continued Sloan.

Held on the opening Sunday of the show, Feb. 12, runners will compete on a 2.4-mile loop through the halls of McCormick Place where they will receive special early access to the Chicago Auto Show that morning. Participants will have first-rate views of the city skyline as they cross over the Grand Concourse bridge and access to wide glimpses of Lake Michigan through the Lakeside Center's expansive window walls. The loop will include a variety of long straightaways, some zig-zags and even an incline as runners ascend the indoor the bridge over Lake Shore Drive.

"The Toyota Miles Per Hour Run provides one of the most unique running experiences in the country," said CARA Executive Director Tim Bradley. "Running indoors during the winter and finding out how many miles you can run in an hour, is a fun and exciting fitness challenge for runners of all ability levels. The amazing Chicago Auto Show displays make the hour fly by!"

Registration includes a race entry, a ticket to the Chicago Auto Show with early access on race day, a participant t-shirt, a finisher medal, free digital photo downloads, discounted early access tickets for friends and family, a goodie bag and gear check.

For more information or to register for the Toyota Miles Per Hour, visit https://www.milesperhourrun.com/. For more information on the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, visit http://www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media can visit http://www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media for more information or to register for media credentials.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

