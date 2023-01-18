SEAN BARR PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT OF THE AUSTIN COMPANY

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company announced that Sean Barr, former National Accounts Manager and Director of Project Planning, will assume the position of Vice President.

"Our clients find Sean to be a valued partner in the design-build process. He brings decades of food industry experience to every project, primarily focusing on the meat and poultry sector. We look forward to his growth potential in this core market," said President and CEO Mike Pierce.

"I am thrilled to move into the position of Vice President at The Austin Company. This is a role that I have been working towards for decades, and I am excited to take on the new responsibilities and challenges that come with it," said Barr.

As Vice President, Barr will work closely with leadership and the market teams to help drive the growth of Austin's meat and poultry, alternative meat, and related food markets to ensure that Austin continuously improves and evolves to meet the needs of its customers.

"When Sean joined Austin, we created a vision to become a preferred service provider to the meat and poultry industry and increase Austin's presence in that market. Through Sean's passion, perseverance, and his team's "Results, Not Excuses" mindset, Austin is now a design-builder of choice for many of today's leading meat and poultry producers," explained Sr. Vice President of Operations Matt Eddleman.

Barr has worked in the food industry for over 35 years and has been with The Austin Company for 13 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Mississippi State University and obtained his master's degree in Project Management from Keller Graduate School of Management, DeVry University. He also holds Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute and Professional Project Executive (PPE) certification from Prodevia Learning. Barr is a sought-after speaker and thought leader within the food industry.

Austin is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. The Austin Company is a subsidiary of Kajima. To learn more about Austin – www.theaustin.com .

