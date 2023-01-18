InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Absorb Drool while Sleeping (FJK-198)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to absorb moisture for people who drool while sleeping," said an inventor, from Cache, Okla., "so I invented the DROOL TOOL. My design would help to prevent wet pillows, potential stains and the embarrassment associated with drooling."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to help prevent drooling when sleeping. In doing so, it prevents drool from flowing out of the mouth and onto one's face, hair, pillow, and bed linens. As a result, it enhances comfort and it reduces embarrassment. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience drooling while sleeping. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp