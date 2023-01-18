Global Privacy Leader Kalinda Raina Joins RadarFirst Board of Directors

Chief Privacy Officer of LinkedIn brings 20+ years of global leadership to privacy innovators

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadarFirst , the global innovator in privacy incident management, announced the appointment of Kalinda Raina, Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer at LinkedIn, to its Board of Directors, effective on December 30, 2022. Raina will provide strategic insight to support continuous innovation and operational excellence for RadarFirst's next growth phase.

A practicing privacy attorney and industry thought leader, Raina leverages over 20 years of experience across the privacy landscape, including international data privacy, data protection laws, and product development to support RadarFirst's continued transformation of privacy and cybersecurity incident management.

"Kalinda is a distinguished leader in the privacy and data protection domain. We are thrilled to welcome her to RadarFirst's Board of Directors," said Don India, CEO of RadarFirst. "Her expertise will be invaluable as we expand the RadarFirst platform from the gold standard in Fortune 500 incident management to the gold standard for all data compliance leaders."

Privacy leaders around the globe rely on RadarFirst for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident response. Patented technology makes RadarFirst a one-of-a-kind solution for navigating changing breach notification laws and maturing privacy operations.

"RadarFirst has earned a well-deserved reputation for its best-in-class software and unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve operational excellence," said Raina. "As the risk and compliance landscape continues to evolve, RadarFirst is well positioned to meet the critical needs of the market and accelerate its global growth. I am excited to join RadarFirst's Board of Directors and work with their talented team as we strive to build a more compliant future."

Raina currently serves as Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for LinkedIn, where she is responsible for building data protection programs and data strategies and ensuring enterprise compliance. Prior to LinkedIn, Raina served as Head of Privacy and Policy, Americas for Apple responsible for integrating Apple's privacy story into key innovations such as Apple Watch, HealthKit, Apple Pay, Touch ID, and Family Accounts.

Earlier in her career, Raina spent over six years as Nintendo's Chief Privacy Officer and was a privacy associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Saul Ewing LLP. Raina has served as the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), and currently serves as a board member of Power of Zero , an international non-profit organization ensuring the well-being of children in an increasingly online world.

Raina's role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in RadarFirst. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About RadarFirst

RadarFirst offers innovative software solutions to data privacy challenges in today's increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations. With RadarFirst's patented SaaS-based incident response management platform, organizations make consistent, defensible breach notification decisions in a fraction of the time. The Radar Breach Guidance Engine™ profiles and scores data privacy incidents and generates incident-specific notification recommendations to help ensure compliance with data breach laws and contractual notification obligations. Privacy leaders around the globe rely on RadarFirst for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident response. To learn more about simplifying your incident management with RadarFirst, visit radarfirst.com.

