GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (formerly known as "Bank of George") (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022. The list spans over 600 companies of all sizes, industries, and geographic regions; from well-capitalized banking institutions to large capitalization global brands.

Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman, stated "The recognition of GBank stock as a top performer in the OTCQX reflects the tireless work by our employees, management team, and Board to implement our ever-evolving business objectives. We shall continue our commitment to create new initiatives for future growth and success."

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $667 million in assets at September 30, 2022, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, GBank (formerly known as "Bank of George") (the "Bank"). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. GBank has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 14th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2022) and its BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") partnership. Launched in 2016, its Gaming FinTech Division, through its contract with BCS, is empowering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay-and-play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems – positioning the Bank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. GBank has been recognized every year for each of the past six years by S&P Capital IQ in its Top 100 Best-Performing Community Banks. For more information about GBank, please visit its website at www.g.bank. The Company's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Forward-looking Statements

GBank has made forward-looking statements in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include, but are not limited to: the recent and continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which poses risks and may harm the Company's business and results of operations in future quarters, credit risk, changes in market interest rates, inability to achieve merger-related synergies, competition, economic downturn or recession, and government regulation and supervision. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

