Diamond Age's First Community of 3D-Printed Homes Goes on Sale

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Age, a full-stack robotics innovator with the mission of using automation to make homeownership more affordable, announced that the first 3D-printed homes built with its technology are now available for sale in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Diamond Age home in Casa Grande, Arizona (PRNewswire)

The homes come in three single-story floor plans — offering up to 4 bedrooms and 1,901 square feet –– with concrete composite walls that make the homes more energy efficient, quieter and durable than traditional builds. The properties are part of Century Complete's Mountain View Estates in Casa Grande and start in the upper $200s.

"Advances in robotics and automation are going to transform the residential construction industry and reduce the nation's housing shortage," said Jack Oslan, co-founder and CEO of Diamond Age. "This first community shows how Diamond Age's technology can build quality homes at industrial scale with a traditional look and feel that consumers expect in a sustainable and cost-efficient way. This approach will introduce new generations to homeownership because these homes are truly built to last."

Diamond Age's Factory-in-the-Field is a Robotics-as-a-Service system that brings automation to the construction site to backfill the massive labor shortage in the home construction industry. Additional benefits include:

Reduced costs : Diamond Age's 3D printing and robotics technology reduces manual labor by as much as 55% and cuts construction cycle times to as little as 30 days, leading to reduced costs for customers.

Sustainable Construction: 3D printing and concrete composite walls reduce waste from the high teens to low single digits rather than adding to landfills.

High-Quality Construction : A full-stack automated robotic system builds homes efficiently and at exceptional quality across every property - building homes that will stand for generations.

Traditional Look & Feel: Diamond Age homes have engineered insulated concrete composite walls that have the same look and feel of traditional builds and feature popular finishes like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances

"This is a significant breakthrough not just for Century Complete but also for the housing industry and homebuyers looking for cutting-edge construction at an affordable price," said Genji Nakata, Executive Vice President of National Operations for Century Communities.

"We are thrilled to debut this new technology in Casa Grande, showcasing the traditional aesthetic that our buyers love but with industry-leading concrete printed walls designed for durability, energy-efficiency, and noise reduction," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "Just as importantly, this sustainable and scalable construction model further expands on our mission to provide affordable new homes that keep the dream of homeownership within reach."

To see the homes that are available at Mountain View Estates, click here .

Contact

Gavin Mathis

406-539-7277

gavin@primemoverslab.com

About Diamond Age

Diamond Age is automating new home construction for the production housing industry. Its Robotics-as-a-Service system combines 3D printing, mechatronics, and robotics to unlock the industry's enormous growth potential by backfilling the massive labor shortage and driving construction cycle times down. To learn more about Diamond Age, please visit www.diamondage3d.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diamond Age