Registration and Nominations Now Open to Nonprofits for Classy's Collaborative Conference and the 2023 Classy Awards

Registration and Nominations Now Open to Nonprofits for Classy's Collaborative Conference and the 2023 Classy Awards

Collaborative by Classy unites the most inventive minds in the social sector, coinciding with the 9th annual Classy Awards, which celebrates innovative nonprofits

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy , a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about, announced today new details around its Collaborative conference and the 9th annual Classy Awards .

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Classy Awards (PRNewswire)

Registration and Nominations Now Open to Nonprofits for Classy's Collaborative Conference and the 2023 Classy Awards

Now open for registration, Collaborative by Classy, will bring together forward-thinking nonprofit professionals, social sector experts, and the industry's brightest minds in fundraising and technology to learn from each other and gain the tools needed to raise more for their missions. Collaborative not only includes two days of keynote sessions and hands-on workshops specifically curated for the nonprofit sector but also aims to connect these individuals in a way that will help them build lifelong networks of like-minded changemakers. Dedicated networking sessions and cause sector meet-ups allow attendees to collaborate on new ideas and discuss industry trends. Classy customers will also have the opportunity to attend User Conference sessions that will help them fine-tune their skills on the Classy platform. The event will take place in Philadelphia, PA from June 7-8, 2023.

"Nonprofit leaders are united in their drive and passion for the work they do, yet opportunities to meaningfully engage as a community are rare," said Soraya Alexander, president of Classy and chief operating officer of GoFundMe. "Collaborative is a place for them to explore, connect, learn and be inspired to make their bold ambitions come to life."

Classy has also officially opened nominations for the 9th annual Classy Awards. Since its inception in 2009, the Classy Awards has grown to become the premier awards for the social sector by celebrating the impact of innovative nonprofits.

The Classy Awards will honor 10 Social Innovation award winners and one People's Choice award winner. Chosen organizations will receive the unique opportunity to join an ever-growing community of changemakers that includes other groundbreaking nonprofits. Other benefits include:

Classy x Upworthy: Through a new partnership with Upworthy, winning nonprofits will be featured in a dedicated media campaign, gaining exposure to Upworthy's audience of 16M+ followers across platforms.

Collaborative Passes: Finalists will receive two complimentary passes to Collaborative and will be invited to attend celebrations throughout the event.

Community of Leaders: All finalists for the Classy Awards will be evaluated by a Leadership Council, a panel of well-respected nonprofit sector leaders and experts, and have the opportunity to attend invite-only events alongside them while at Collaborative.

Winners for the 2023 Classy Awards will be announced live at the Collaborative on June 7, 2023.

For those interested in registering or applying to speak at the event, please visit https://collaborative.classy.org/. To learn more or nominate an organization for the Classy Awards, please visit awards.classy.org . All U.S.-based nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply between January 17 and March 7.

About Classy

Classy, an affiliate of GoFundMe, is a Public Benefit Corporation and giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Classy's platform provides powerful and intuitive fundraising tools to convert and retain donors. Nonprofits using Classy's platform collectively raised $1 billion for social good while activating 54,000 campaigns. This year, Classy customers will surpass $5 billion raised all-time on the platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org .

Media Contact:

Krista Lamp

Sr. Director, Brand, Events & Communications

Classy

klamp@classy.org

Classy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Classy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Classy, Inc.