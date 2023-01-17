Eventus closes out record year, with significant plans for enhancing Validus platform in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial markets compliance professionals faced some of their toughest challenges to date, Eventus – a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions – today said that the firm continued its significant growth trajectory in 2022 with another record year. The company more than doubled revenues from 2021 as more firms doing business in multiple asset classes across the globe deployed its customizable Validus platform and collaborated with Eventus experts in markets and regulatory affairs.

Eventus continued to grow its global client base to more than 100 companies across the financial spectrum, with nearly 40% of its 2022 revenue coming from outside the U.S. This reflected strong traction in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including a traditional exchange that recently signed with the firm, as well as the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company's reach also extends into Latin America, with a new client in Brazil signing in 2022. Eventus also filled key new management roles and added substantially to its team, now consisting of more than 100 professionals based in 10 countries.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're incredibly proud to partner with our clients to help ensure they have a robust, reliable trade surveillance operation that brings not only efficiencies but peace of mind. We expect 2023 to be another pivotal year as we introduce some exciting new capabilities that will further broaden our offering and appeal while continually innovating on the platform to meet our clients' evolving needs. Our experienced team of subject matter experts and true professionals is a significant reason clients turn to us to solve some of their most important compliance challenges."

In 2023, the Eventus Product and Engineering team will continue to introduce new features and functionality on Validus, including by offering even greater scaling capabilities to support the firm's largest customers. Other enhancements include an update of the Validus user interfaces to provide streamlined dashboards, improved visualizations, more efficient workflows and greater transparency into the underlying platform to help customers build better compliance programs. In the coming weeks, Eventus will announce a major new product that will extend client capabilities and offer the ability to further streamline outsourcing needs.

Eventus captured another 11 awards and honors in 2022, bringing the total to more than 30 since 2018, with new recognitions globally, as well as for its activities specifically in the U.S., Canada, Europe and APAC. Schwab was also named in 2022 to TabbFORUM's inaugural 40 Top Innovators in Financial Markets list.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

