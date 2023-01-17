Data Management Specialists TruQC and SPOT Tracker Merge, Form TRU

Merger addresses the need for more efficient, accurate, and complete capture of critical asset data for heavy industry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruQC and SPOT Tracker (SPOT), announce today their merger and the launch of TRU, an industry-leading digital data management platform for critical assets across the infrastructure, energy, and shipbuilding and repair sectors. TRU is a portfolio company of Jones Capital. Ross Boyd, Founder and CEO of TruQC will serve as CEO of TRU and Jason Dunn, Founder and President of SPOT Tracker, will serve as Chief Revenue Officer of TRU.

With TRU, asset owners, contractors, and inspectors now have a single source of truth on their most critical components.

TRU's suite of tools solve problems created when critical industrial assets burdened with complex documentation and compliance requirements are built, serviced, and operated by multiple stakeholders with disassociated datasets. Combining the proven services of TruQC and SPOT, TRU's mobile applications facilitate and automate field data collection and aggregation for construction progress, inspection, compliance, and material tracking to provide real-time visibility into operations and increase productivity of scarce labor resources. The platform also acts as a permanent, easy-to-use data management system for ongoing maintenance and compliance needs, ensuring that clients meet or exceed required regulatory standards.

"TruQC and SPOT were both founded with the concept of bringing highly user-friendly technology platforms to gritty, severe service environments," says Boyd. "This partnership means we now have a complete platform allowing us to capture and share data in real-time along an asset's entire lifecycle."

TruQC is a leader in industrial field data capture and compliance in the petrochemical, marine and coatings markets, focused on inspection, maintenance, and repair of in-service assets. SPOT is a proven technology that delivers value to clients during capital projects such as asset construction and installation. The combination of these two platforms to form TRU provides a secure, unified dataset through the complete asset lifecycle. With TRU, asset owners, contractors, and inspectors now have a single source of truth on their most critical components.

Tom Caughlin, President of Jones Capital, added "We are very excited about the combination of TruQC and SPOT. Both are clear leaders in their niche, supporting the most well respected, blue-chip customers within the industries they serve. Building, inspecting, and maintaining assets with a fully digital, instantly accessible, traceable process is not a dream of tomorrow; it's TRU today."

About TRU

TRU helps industrial partners modernize their data collection for greater accuracy, efficiency, and planning with a digital alternative to pen and paper. With TRU's proven digitalization tools for data management, coupled with ongoing support from an expert team who understands each client's unique data challenges, TRU provides scalable and easily adopted solutions that optimize operations and ease compliance concerns. TRU serves heavy process industries including petrochemical, midstream, upstream, infrastructure, renewables, and marine end markets. trusolutions.com.

About Jones Capital

Jones Capital (Jones) began as a family business with a simple mission: to help communities, provide jobs and enhance lives. Today, with locations in Houston, TX and Hattiesburg, MS, Jones carries on that mission by being a growth-oriented, value-added capital partner to businesses and management teams that share our common values and vision for long-term, sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders – customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. jones.com

