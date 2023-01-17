Bank First Announces Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

- Net income of $12.8 and $45.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022
- Earnings per common share of $1.43 and $5.58 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022
- Quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share declared, an increase of 13.6% from prior-year fourth quarter quarterly cash dividend
MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First" or the "Bank"), the holding company for Bank First, N.A., reported net income of $12.8 million, or $1.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $11.2 million, or $1.46 per share, for the prior-year fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Bank First earned $45.2 million, or $5.58 per share, compared to $45.4 million, or $5.92 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pre-tax expenses related to the Bank's completed acquisition of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Denmark") and planned acquisition of Hometown Bancorp, Ltd. ("Hometown") totaled $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing after-tax earnings per share by approximately $0.12. For the year ended December 31, 2022, these expenses reduced after-tax earnings per share by $0.69.
Net interest income ("NII") during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $30.6 million, up $2.9 million from the previous quarter and up $7.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. NII for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $104.1 million, up from $90.1 million during the prior year. The fourth quarter of 2022 marked the first quarter since 2020 in which NII was not positively impacted by loans originated through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Interest income from PPP loans totaled $0.1 million during the previous quarter and $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Purchase accounting entries, resulting from our acquisition of Denmark during the third quarter of 2022, as well as acquisitions of other institutions over the last several years, increased NII during the fourth quarter of 2022 by $1.2 million, or $0.10 per share after tax, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.07 per share after tax, for both the previous quarter and fourth quarter of 2021. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the impact of these purchase accounting entries increased NII by $2.6 million, or $0.23 per share after tax, and $1.9 million, or $0.19 per share after tax, respectively.
Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.63% for the previous quarter and 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2021. NIM was 3.41% and 3.47% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During much of the first half of 2022 the Bank engaged in a strategy to enhance NII, utilizing $300.0 million in short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and investing these funds in short-term, liquid, risk-free, interest-earning assets. This non-core strategy reduced NIM by approximately 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Bank First recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision expense was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. While near-term economic headwinds remain, both locally and nationally, asset quality metrics for the Bank remain very strong.
Noninterest income was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Income provided by the Bank's investment in Ansay declined $0.4 million from the prior quarter and $0.1 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The final quarter of each year has historically seen seasonal lows in income provided by Ansay, and 2022 was no exception. While loan servicing income has seen a steady increase over the second half of 2022 as a result of the serviced loan portfolio acquired from Denmark, valuation adjustments to the Bank's mortgage servicing rights asset on its balance sheet have created significant variances quarter-to-quarter. These valuation adjustments were negligible for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a positive adjustment of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $0.7 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. Gains on the sale of secondary market mortgage loans declined from $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year gains on these sales for 2022 totaled $1.6 million compared to $7.4 million during 2021, a decline of $5.8 million.
Noninterest expense was $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $18.9 million during the prior quarter and $13.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Personnel expense declined by $2.7 million from the prior quarter primarily as a result of $3.0 million in one-time severance and employment agreement payments as part of the Denmark transaction which closed in the prior quarter. Occupancy, equipment and office expenses increased by $0.8 million from the prior quarter and $1.3 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. These increases were primarily the result of a one-time charge of $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the termination of a long-term lease on a former Denmark branch location that was not opened by Bank First. Data processing expense and outside service fees have been elevated throughout 2022 compared to 2021 levels as a result of costs related to acquisitions. Finally, amortization expense related to core deposit intangibles on the Bank's balance sheet increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter and $0.6 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The acquisition of Denmark created a core deposit intangible of approximately $15.1 million (3.1% of core deposits acquired). Amortization of this core deposit intangible, which began during the third quarter of 2022, added $0.7 million in amortization expense to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Total assets were $3.66 billion at December 31, 2022, a $722.9 million increase from December 31, 2022. The preliminary fair value of assets acquired in the Denmark acquisition during the third quarter of 2022 totaled approximately $687.5 million, comprising a significant portion of asset growth during 2022.
Total loans were $2.89 billion at December 31, 2022, up $658.5 million from December 31, 2021, and up $34.7 million from the end of the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP repayments or forgiveness as well as approximately $458.1 million in loans acquired from Denmark, loans grew by 10.9% during the year ended December 31, 2022. Annualized loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 5.8%. As previously noted in Bank First's release of results for the third quarter of 2022, management made the decision to slow loan growth while concentrating more aggressive rate offerings on customers who maintain their full banking relationship with the Bank. This decision was intended to conserve the Bank's liquidity until competitors better aligned rate offerings with movements in the interest rate environment.
Total deposits, nearly all of which remain core deposits, were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022, up $531.8 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 31.1% of the Bank's total core deposits at December 31, 2022.
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 totaled $6.7 million, down $1.6 million from December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets ended 2022 at 0.18%, down from 0.29% at the end of 2021. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 include four properties valued at $2.5 million that were previously operating branch locations of Bank First or Denmark which are no longer part of the Bank's branch network. These properties have all been listed for sale.
Stockholders' equity totaled $453.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $130.5 million from the end of 2021. Interest rate movements during 2022 impacted the value of investments in the Bank's available-for-sale investment portfolio, creating a loss in other comprehensive income which reduced stockholders' equity by $19.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. Dividends totaling $7.6 million and share repurchases totaling $13.8 million, at an average per share price of $72.63, further reduced capital during 2022. Strong earnings served to offset these items, increasing capital by $45.2 million. Finally, the acquisition of Denmark increased total stockholders' equity by $125.3 million. Bank First's tangible book value increased by $62.8 million during 2022 and tangible book value per common share outstanding totaled $35.88 at December 31, 2022 compared to $34.56 at December 31, 2021.
Bank First's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on April 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023.
Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its 26 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 327 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $3.7 billion.
Bank First Corporation
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Year Ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$
35,754
$
30,740
$
25,820
$
24,220
$
25,043
$
116,534
$
98,386
Interest expense
5,132
3,047
2,340
1,930
1,812
12,449
8,304
Net interest income
30,622
27,693
23,480
22,290
23,231
104,085
90,082
Provision for loan losses
500
-
500
1,200
600
2,200
3,100
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
30,122
27,693
22,980
21,090
22,631
101,885
86,982
Noninterest income
3,896
5,166
5,551
5,234
5,520
19,847
23,541
Noninterest expense
17,254
18,895
13,219
12,731
13,435
62,099
50,556
Income before income tax expense
16,764
13,964
15,312
13,593
14,716
59,633
59,967
Income tax expense
3,920
3,431
3,658
3,410
3,553
14,419
14,523
Net income
$
12,844
$
10,533
$
11,654
$
10,183
$
11,163
$
45,214
$
45,444
Earnings per common share - basic
$
1.43
$
1.26
$
1.55
$
1.34
$
1.46
$
5.58
$
5.92
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.43
1.26
1.55
1.34
1.46
5.58
5.92
Common Shares:
Basic weighted average
8,962,400
8,205,914
7,457,443
7,540,264
7,570,128
8,044,906
7,621,632
Diluted weighted average
8,993,685
8,228,197
7,472,561
7,559,844
7,595,052
8,069,260
7,643,167
Outstanding
9,021,697
9,028,629
7,470,255
7,570,766
7,616,540
9,021,697
7,616,540
Noninterest income / noninterest expense:
Service charges
$
1,564
$
1,383
$
1,441
$
1,422
$
1,574
$
5,810
$
6,128
Income from Ansay
242
671
819
826
383
2,558
2,587
Income from UFS
935
852
563
705
776
3,055
2,556
Loan servicing income
545
491
448
438
434
1,922
1,622
Valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights
19
885
1,511
450
671
2,865
1,290
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
222
264
403
671
1,167
1,560
7,371
Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned
-
-
(25)
171
(186)
146
20
Other noninterest income
369
620
391
551
701
1,931
1,967
Total noninterest income
$
3,896
$
5,166
$
5,551
$
5,234
$
5,520
$
19,847
$
23,541
Personnel expense
$
8,162
$
10,812
$
7,006
$
7,175
$
7,307
$
33,155
$
28,515
Occupancy, equipment and office
1,962
1,176
1,214
1,115
950
5,467
4,198
Data processing
1,971
1,577
1,431
1,345
1,334
6,324
5,344
Postage, stationery and supplies
229
215
144
183
181
771
713
Advertising
66
61
55
89
75
271
227
Charitable contributions
165
150
235
168
135
718
534
Outside service fees
1,631
2,538
1,386
1,172
776
6,727
3,076
Net loss on sales of securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
Amortization of intangibles
980
751
294
293
352
2,318
1,405
Other noninterest expense
2,088
1,615
1,454
1,191
2,325
6,348
6,541
Total noninterest expense
$
17,254
$
18,895
$
13,219
$
12,731
$
13,435
$
62,099
$
50,556
Period-end balances:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
119,350
$
143,441
$
43,986
$
107,359
$
296,860
$
119,350
$
296,860
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
304,637
303,280
292,426
297,063
212,689
304,637
212,689
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost
45,097
40,826
33,867
5,841
5,911
45,097
5,911
Loans
2,893,978
2,859,293
2,387,617
2,316,688
2,235,515
2,893,978
2,235,515
Allowance for loan losses
(22,680)
(23,045)
(22,699)
(21,749)
(20,315)
(22,680)
(20,315)
Premises and equipment
56,448
57,019
50,608
50,068
49,461
56,448
49,461
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
127,036
129,361
58,805
59,099
59,392
127,036
59,392
Mortgage servicing rights
9,582
9,563
6,977
5,466
5,016
9,582
5,016
Other assets
126,984
121,016
109,440
105,101
93,023
126,984
93,023
Total assets
3,660,432
3,640,754
2,961,027
2,924,936
2,937,552
3,660,432
2,937,552
Deposits
3,060,229
3,138,201
2,601,479
2,557,106
2,528,440
3,060,229
2,528,440
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
97,196
21,963
16,125
13,130
41,122
97,196
41,122
Borrowings
25,429
26,069
19,235
25,247
25,511
25,429
25,511
Other liabilities
24,475
15,106
10,026
11,150
19,826
24,475
19,826
Total liabilities
3,207,329
3,201,339
2,646,865
2,606,633
2,614,899
3,207,329
2,614,899
Stockholders' equity
453,103
439,415
314,162
318,303
322,653
453,103
322,653
Book value per common share
50.22
48.67
42.06
42.04
42.36
50.22
42.36
Tangible book value per common share
36.14
34.34
34.18
34.24
34.56
36.14
34.56
Average balances:
Loans
$
2,860,967
$
2,640,397
$
2,341,954
$
2,271,956
$
2,207,615
$
2,530,737
$
2,217,305
Interest-earning assets
3,316,406
3,062,921
2,975,376
3,001,174
2,695,175
3,089,760
2,634,565
Total assets
3,633,251
3,349,615
3,186,384
3,209,202
2,901,685
3,347,857
2,837,793
Deposits
3,111,328
2,911,561
2,566,520
2,543,471
2,513,918
2,785,127
2,451,203
Interest-bearing liabilities
2,198,549
2,034,158
2,053,369
2,080,172
1,759,437
2,091,729
1,729,313
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
111,440
90,962
58,987
59,285
59,614
76,362
60,178
Stockholders' equity
446,579
401,130
317,484
322,852
318,837
372,430
310,370
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan information
PPP Loans (period end)
$
-
$
-
$
5,625
$
16,904
$
31,100
$
-
$
31,100
PPP Loan Deferred Origination Fees (period end)
-
-
106
477
1,080
-
1,080
PPP Loans (average during the period)
-
2,663
10,138
23,552
50,602
3,164
122,468
Interest income recognized during the period (includes
recognized origination fees)
-
94
396
662
1,290
1,152
7,831
Financial ratios:
Return on average assets *
1.40 %
1.25 %
1.47 %
1.27 %
1.53 %
1.35 %
1.60 %
Return on average common equity *
11.41 %
10.42 %
14.72 %
12.62 %
13.89 %
12.14 %
14.64 %
Average equity to average assets
12.29 %
11.98 %
9.96 %
10.06 %
10.99 %
11.12 %
10.94 %
Stockholders' equity to assets
12.38 %
12.07 %
10.61 %
10.88 %
10.98 %
12.38 %
10.98 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.23 %
8.83 %
8.80 %
9.04 %
9.15 %
9.23 %
9.15 %
Loan yield *
4.58 %
4.29 %
4.06 %
4.02 %
4.25 %
4.26 %
4.25 %
Earning asset yield *
4.32 %
4.03 %
3.53 %
3.32 %
3.74 %
3.82 %
3.79 %
Cost of funds *
0.93 %
0.59 %
0.46 %
0.38 %
0.41 %
0.60 %
0.48 %
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent *
3.71 %
3.63 %
3.21 %
3.06 %
3.47 %
3.41 %
3.47 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans *
0.12 %
-0.05 %
-0.08 %
-0.04 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.22 %
0.24 %
0.37 %
0.15 %
0.37 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.28 %
0.18 %
0.28 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.78 %
0.81 %
0.95 %
0.94 %
0.91 %
0.78 %
0.91 %
* Components of the quarterly ratios were annualized
Bank First Corporation
Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Rate Earned/
Average
Interest
Rate Earned/
(dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets
Loans (2)
Taxable
$ 2,764,365
$ 126,842
4.59 %
$ 2,117,319
$ 90,468
4.27 %
Tax-exempt
96,602
4,263
4.41 %
90,296
4,152
4.60 %
Securities
Taxable (available for sale)
237,789
5,380
2.26 %
119,901
3,311
2.76 %
Tax-exempt (available for sale)
81,497
2,183
2.68 %
71,804
2,179
3.03 %
Taxable (held to maturity)
38,457
1,102
2.87 %
-
-
-
Tax-exempt (held to maturity)
5,196
134
2.58 %
5,912
151
2.55 %
Cash and due from banks
92,500
3,328
3.60 %
289,943
454
0.16 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,316,406
143,232
4.32 %
2,695,175
100,715
3.74 %
Non interest-earning assets
339,345
226,891
Allowance for loan losses
(22,500)
(20,381)
Total assets
$ 3,633,251
$ 2,901,685
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Checking accounts
$ 279,638
$ 2,224
0.80 %
$ 203,363
$ 253
0.12 %
Savings accounts
833,316
4,892
0.59 %
550,402
1,835
0.33 %
Money market accounts
630,001
5,051
0.80 %
687,353
1,911
0.28 %
Certificates of deposit
377,617
4,806
1.27 %
248,318
2,082
0.84 %
Brokered Deposits
6,719
198
2.95 %
12,079
349
2.89 %
Total interest bearing deposits
2,127,291
17,171
0.81 %
1,701,515
6,430
0.38 %
Other borrowed funds
71,258
3,188
4.47 %
57,922
759
1.31 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,198,549
20,359
0.93 %
1,759,437
7,189
0.41 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Demand Deposits
984,037
812,403
Other liabilities
4,086
11,008
Total Liabilities
3,186,672
2,582,848
Shareholders' equity
446,579
318,837
Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity
$ 3,633,251
$ 2,901,685
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
122,873
93,526
Less taxable equivalent adjustment
(1,381)
(1,361)
Net interest income
$ 121,492
$ 92,165
Net interest spread (3)
3.39 %
3.33 %
Net interest margin (4)
3.71 %
3.47 %
(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.
(3) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
Bank First Corporation
Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Rate Earned/
Average
Interest
Rate Earned/
(dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets
Loans (2)
Taxable
$ 2,434,554
$ 103,612
4.26 %
$ 2,128,327
$ 90,172
4.24 %
Tax-exempt
96,183
4,227
4.39 %
88,978
4,113
4.62 %
Securities
Taxable (available for sale)
227,101
5,230
2.30 %
103,277
2,788
2.70 %
Tax-exempt (available for sale)
81,181
2,140
2.64 %
70,864
2,207
3.11 %
Taxable (held to maturity)
24,416
670
2.74 %
-
-
-
Tax-exempt (held to maturity)
5,396
139
2.58 %
6,098
155
2.54 %
Cash and due from banks
220,929
1,883
0.85 %
237,021
310
0.13 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,089,760
117,901
3.82 %
2,634,565
99,745
3.79 %
Non interest-earning assets
280,249
222,548
Allowance for loan losses
(22,152)
(19,320)
Total assets
$ 3,347,857
$ 2,837,793
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Checking accounts
$ 253,443
$ 1,075
0.42 %
$ 209,970
$ 252
0.12 %
Savings accounts
691,599
3,099
0.45 %
497,958
1,773
0.36 %
Money market accounts
666,717
3,025
0.45 %
664,591
2,115
0.32 %
Certificates of deposit
286,054
2,818
0.99 %
278,602
2,967
1.06 %
Brokered Deposits
8,587
251
2.92 %
14,718
420
2.85 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,906,400
10,268
0.54 %
1,665,839
7,527
0.45 %
Other borrowed funds
185,329
2,181
1.18 %
63,474
777
1.22 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,091,729
12,449
0.60 %
1,729,313
8,304
0.48 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Demand Deposits
878,727
785,364
Other liabilities
4,971
12,746
Total Liabilities
2,975,427
2,527,423
Shareholders' equity
372,430
310,370
Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity
$ 3,347,857
$ 2,837,793
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
105,452
91,441
Less taxable equivalent adjustment
(1,366)
(1,359)
Net interest income
$ 104,086
$ 90,082
Net interest spread (3)
3.22 %
3.31 %
Net interest margin (4)
3.41 %
3.47 %
(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.
(3) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
