Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q1 2023 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2022 ("Q1 2023").

"During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we successfully implemented several initiatives to increase access to psychedelic and ketamine-assisted therapy. We believe expanded access will not only serve to elevate Numinus' leadership position within the psychedelic industry, but strongly supports the overall advancement of psychedelic medicine for the treatment of mental health. With our strengthened network of 12 wellness clinics and research operations firmly in place following our acquisition of Novamind, we leveraged our robust integrated mental health infrastructure to enhance our service offerings, driving a strong start to 2023," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO.

"During the quarter, we developed a whole mushroom psylocibin-containing tea bag, EnfiniTea, which has demonstrated a more consistent dosing and longer shelf stability than other natural psilocybin-mushroom products. Our new clinical trial application for experiential psilocybin-assisted therapy training research will use our EnfiniTea for trial dosing, making this one of the first clinical trials globally to be conducted with whole Psilocybe mushrooms to assess their safety. This will also be one of the first training programs with the option to participate in an experiential trial for practitioners looking to expand their psychedelic-assisted therapy education. In addition, we launched Ketamine-assisted Therapy (KAT) at our Toronto location, introduced a wider assortment of ketamine-assisted therapy options at our Montreal clinics and launched KAT for Chronic and Serious Illness at our Utah clinics. Research continues to support the efficacy of these therapies and we are committed to continuously enhancing our service offerings to make psychedelics available to those in need."

Commenting on the quarter's performance, Mr. Nyquvest continued: "We continued to focus on driving margin expansion during Q1 2023, through ongoing cost containment initiatives and a focus on reaching a growing number of clients. Overall, client appointments grew 13.7%, G&A expenses declined 8.5%, and gross profit increased 80% from last quarter to $2.4 million in the first quarter – representing a 41.9% gross margin. We are proud of the growth and margin improvements we're seeing across our organization, and will continue to identify ways to reach profitability as soon as possible."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues grew 618% year-over-year to $5.7 million in Q1 2023. Sequentially, revenues grew 35.7% from the prior quarter.

Gross margin grew to 41.9% during Q1 2023 compared to 6.5% in Q1 2022. The improvement in gross margin is due mostly to the completion of the Novamind acquisition between periods and the offering of higher-margin services. Sequentially, gross margin grew 1,040 basis points from 31.5% in Q4 2022.

Gross profit was $2.4 million in Q1 2023, a significant increase compared to gross profit of $50,965 in Q1 2022, and an 80% increase compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter.

G&A expenses declined 8.6% from the prior quarter as a result of ongoing cost containment initiatives.

Cash balance of $26.4 million as of November 30, 2022 .

Operational Highlights During and Subsequent to Q1 2023

Numinus Wellness Clinic Network

Q1 2023 revenue of $5.0 million , a 35.3% sequential increase from $3.7 million in Q4 2022, and a 669.5% increase compared to $647,915 million during the same period last year. The increase in clinic network revenues is primarily due to acquisitions completed during the past year, growth in client appointments and the expansion of clinic services.

During Q1 2023, Numinus completed more than 19,774 client appointments – including one-on-one and group therapy sessions, neurology-related appointments, paid group programs, Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAT), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Ketamine/Spravato medicine appointments, representing a 13.7% increase in clinic appointments compared to more than 17,000 appointments in Q4 2022.

At the end of Q1 2023, Numinus had 138 practitioners providing client treatments through its wellness clinics and virtual services, a 13.1% increase from the beginning of the quarter.

On September 13, 2022 , Numinus launched a new financing option for clinic patients in Canada . This new payment option will increase the accessibility of its traditional therapy and Ketamine-assisted therapy to a wider client population. Offered through iFinance, a third-party financing partner, Numinus' new financing option will allow Canadian clients to apply for financing with interest rates based on the applicant's credit history. Once approved, Numinus will provide the requested therapy services and collect full payment from iFinance following the completion of the treatment plan.

On September 19, 2022 , Numinus expanded its Ketamine-assisted Therapy offering to its Toronto location (The Neurology Centre of Toronto ), to provide KAT services to patients with neurologic conditions.

On October 28, 2022 , Numinus announced the launch of its Ketamine for Chronic and Serious Medical Illness Program. This new program will be introduced first in Numinus' clinics in Utah , British Columbia and Quebec . The Company intends to expand the program to other clinics in later months.

Numinus Clinical Research

Revenues from Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR") during Q1 2023 were $0.7 million , a 38.8% increase compared to prior quarter. CCR revenue streams are generated through the management of third-party clinical trials that use CCR's two clinical research sites.

On October 5, 2022 , the Company announced that Numinus Bioscience has developed a psilocybin-containing tea bag for use in clinical research and, if appropriate regulatory approvals are granted, eventual treatment of clients in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Numinus' condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended November 30, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on Numinus' Investor Relations website at www.investors.numinus.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These documents were prepared in accordance with IFRS.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

