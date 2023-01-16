NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Montana Brings Hope, and Support to Families

Montana celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 58 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Montana have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Montana, districts set their own open enrollment policies, so availability varies for families. Montana is one of just a handful of states in the country that does not offer public charter schools, and no public magnet schools are open at this time. The state does not have a full-time online public school available to all students, but some districts offer an online option. Montana does offer a tax credit scholarship program for private school expenses with universal eligibility for students.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Montana will be a capitol event in Helena on January 27.

"Supporting school choice and generating awareness about education options is particularly important this month," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "This is a key time of year for parents to begin the school search process for the fall, and the information and activities available this week will help kickstart that journey."

To download a guide to Montana school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/montana.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, contact our team at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

