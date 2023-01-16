NEXT WEEK: North Dakota Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Gov. Doug Burgum Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 22-28 as North Dakota School Choice Week

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 54 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in North Dakota have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policy varies from state to state. In North Dakota, districts set their own open enrollment policies, so availability varies for families. North Dakota is one of just a handful of states in the country that does not offer public charter schools, and no public magnet schools are open at this time. The state does not have a full-time online public school or any private school choice programs for families.

To download a guide to North Dakota school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/north-dakota.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week