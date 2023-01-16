K&N Engineering Debuts First-of-its-Kind Reusable High-Performance Air Filters for Data Centers and other Industrial Applications

Affirming its commitment to sustainability, K&N's reusable, 15+ year lifecycle air filtration solutions, are highly customizable to meet exacting customer requirements

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering's Industrial Group is disrupting data center and other industrial application industries with the introduction of washable, reusable, sustainability-focused air filtration solutions that come with a 15+ year product lifecycle. The new, sustainable alternatives to single-use filters are highly customizable to meet unique customer specifications and to ensure the highest performance, reduce waste and maximize savings.

K&N Engineering logo (PRNewswire)

Our proprietary air filtration technology is as sustainable as it gets with zero waste for 15+ years.

Proper air filtration is critical to data centers, as dust buildup can lead to fan failures, overheating and – in worst cases – costly disruptions in service. Dirty air filters reduce operational efficiency and increase energy consumption and costs. As a safeguard, data centers and other mission-critical facilities change air filters often. These disposable filters end up in landfills across the globe, where the filter media, cardboard and metal components pile up – not anymore.

"Most are unaware of the negative impact that single-use filters have on the environment. As a result of dumping these filters in landfills, harmful greenhouse gasses and carbon dioxide are released into the atmosphere," stated Randy Bays, CEO of K&N Engineering. "Our proprietary air filtration technology is as sustainable as it gets with zero waste for 15+ years. Just one K&N filter replaces several years worth of disposable filters. What's more, our air filtration products are highly customizable to meet our customers' exacting size needs without sacrificing the performance our customers have come to know and expect."

As the only washable and reusable filter of its kind on the market today, K&N Engineering's filters are available in V-bank and panel designs. The high airflow and low restriction filters are fully customizable to reduce energy consumption and increase performance. The filters are also easy to clean, requiring no cleaning solvents, pressure washers or hot water.

K&N Engineering air filters are reusable and sustainable in every way, from the product to the packaging. The company's filters are shipped in corrugate-free, reusable, returnable crates, which are manufactured from partially recycled materials. K&N Engineering was born out of an unwavering commitment to zero waste and exceptional performance in every product developed and every service delivered. The company is committed to a more sustainable strategy for data centers and industrial applications, and a more sustainable future for the planet.

Be sure to visit K&N Engineering's booth #6 in The Hub at PTC'23 to find out more. To learn more about K&N Engineering's Industrial Group, visit www.knfilters.com/industrial or email us at nowaste@knfilters.com .

About K&N Engineering

K&N Engineering is the Industrial Group of the world-famous automotive air filter manufacturer K&N. Expanding on its 50-year legacy of performance and innovation, K&N Engineering is revolutionizing the data center and industrial application markets with sustainability-focused air filtration solutions. The company's high-performance, washable, reusable air filtration products offer a 15+ year life cycle and are proven to reduce power consumption, drive economic efficiency and provide sustainable solutions to data centers and industrial markets across the globe. To learn more about K&N Engineering's Industrial Group, visit www.knfilters.com/industrial or email us at nowaste@knfilters.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&N Engineering